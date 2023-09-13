Moriah Plath: I Nearly Killed Myself Due to All This Family Drama!

Moriah Plath opened way up on the latest episode of her family’s reality show.

About something very personal.

And something extremely painful.

“A few months ago, I hit rock bottom,” Moriah told her father, Barry Plath on September 12 installment of Welcome to Plathville.

(TLC)

The 21-year old then elaborated as follows:

“I got used to just being miserable and I forgot what it felt like to be happy. And I was just yucky on the inside. I was very dark, very depressed.

“I just didn’t want to live anymore.”

YIKES, huh?

Moriah Plath is a rebel, as she advertises in this photo from Welcome to Plathville Season 4. (TLC)

The Plath family has faced a number of hardships in recent months and years.

Barry and Kim Plath announced their divorce in June 2022, while Moriah ended her close friendship last year with sister-in-law Olivia after the latest stirred up too much controversy with Moriah’s parents and siblings.

While speaking to her dad on air this week, Moriah even claimed that Olivia stole her music they recorded together.

“I started to feel like this is not how I want to live my life,” she explained in a confessional. \

“Like, God, if this is how it’s going to be, I just, I would rather just die. Like, I would never kill myself. But like, can you take me now?”

Moriah Plath flashes her signature purple hair for this selfie, which she uploaded to Instagram in 2022. (TLC)

The TLC personality emphasized that she thankfully reached a “huge pivot” moment and realized she needed to make a change.

Moriah even revealed that she wanted to get baptized again, saying that it wasn’t her “choice” the first time she was went through this religious experience because she was so very young.

“I’ve tried to do this alone for years, and there’s no way I’m going to be able to get through this without Jesus,” she said.

“God never felt real in my life until I hit rock bottom, until I realized I can’t do it alone.”

Moriah discussed her tense family situation in this confessional. (TLC)

On the Season 4 premiere, Moriah said via confessional that things have become extremely tense between her and her former best friend, Olivia, especially as Moriah has grown closer to her mom and dad again.

“Olivia has said a bunch of things about my parents for years, and it’s only gotten worse,” she said.

“It’s gotten to the point where lies are being told. And I personally want to do my part in making things right.”

Just over a year ago, Moriah and her siblings released a joint statement.

It came in the wake of Olivia feuding with her in-laws on numerous occasions.

Olivia Plath posted this photo in July 2023 amid rumors that her marriage was over. (Instagram)

“We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message opened back then, continuing as follows:

“There is a lot more to the story than what you all have seen on the show.

“While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.

“That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart.”

Moriah Plath looks a bit distraught in this confessional. (TLC)

Olivia Plath once accused Kim of stealing from Ethan; she’s now estranged from all of her in-laws.

On the September 5 Welcome to Plathville episode, Moriah moved out of the home she had been sharing with Ethan and Olivia.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” she said at the time.

“But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’

“It’s sad, it’s really really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while.

“But this is what I needed.”