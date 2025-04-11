Micah Plath Will Never Model Again After Brutal Brotherly Beatdown, Warns Ex-Girlfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Micah Plath has had his dreams shattered along with his face.

As we previously reported, a brutal fight between brothers Isaac and Micah Plath apparently left the older brother hospitalized.

In particular, his face and body took tremendous damage, according to multiple people close to the Plath family.

There was a time when Micah hoped to turn his good looks into a modeling career. Is that still possible?

As a model, Micah Plath really needed his face in one piece

At the time of the brutal brotherly beatdown, which took place following Lydia Plath’s wedding in February, Micah was dating Veronica Peters.

She is only one of the people who has confirmed the harrowing fight that went down.

On social media, she alleged that Isaac had “drunkenly rearranged” Micah’s face and “nearly killed him” in the process. “His nose was ripped off,” she reported.

Veronica Peters is discussing Micah’s fate in a new interview with The Sarah Fraser Show.

Micah is now her ex, but she gives the impression that she is still very familiar with his injuries — and more.

It has now been nearly two months since Micah received his brutal beating, and she admits that she’s curious about how well he’s healing.

To be fair, she hasn’t seen him in weeks

“I want a photo of his nose, I’ve been like, commissioning people to get me a photo,” Peters described. “But nobody’s talked to him.”

It’s hard to find good henchmen to photograph your ex-boyfriend these days!

She added that “nobody” has talked to Micah since the brutal fight.

However, she says that her ex has been reaching out to people she knows.

“He’s been hitting up all my friends though,” Peters alleged, “trying to live with them”

Prior to their breakup, Micah was living with her.

Now, she says, he’s hard up for a place to stay.

“And I was like, ‘You really think you’re gonna couch surf with my best friend?’ Like, sir … ,” she continued.

Her description of his injuries is not for the faint of heart

“He looked like a cat that was stung by a bee when he was moving out of my house,” Peters described. She detailed a large “rip” that had seemingly obliterated Micah’s nose.

“I was asleep at my hotel by then … I called him almost 100 times when I woke up to see his location at a hospital in Florida,” she then recalled.

Peters admitted: “I thought he could’ve been shot, or in a car accident.” But that was not the case.

“Never in my wildest dreams [did I think he was] nearly beat to death by a family member,” she concluded.

It does not appear that Micah has pressed charges against Isaac Plath.

However, prior to their split, Peters says that she urged him to. Because this one fight could change the course of his entire life.