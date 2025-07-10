Andrew Schulz UNLOADS on Donald Trump: What a Hypocrite and Liar!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Andrew Schulz is a Donald Trump supporter.

Actually, perhaps we ought to clarify this sentence for accuracy:

Andrew Schulz is a Donald Trump voter. It doesn’t sound as if he’s a supporter any longer.

Andrew Schulz attends the Netflix “Tires” Season 2 Premiere at The Paramount Theatre on June 4, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images)

On his Flagrant podcast on Thursday, Schulz went OFF on President Trump, even theorizing at one point that on air the Commander-in-Chief is not actually in control — and may be controlled by larger forces at the CIA and other agencies.

“Everything he campaigned on, I believe he wanted to do, and now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single fucking thing,” Schulz said.

Schulz actually interviewed Trump last year and he eventually voted for the Republican candidate.

Fast forward about six months into his Presidency, though, and Schulz is taking issue with the president on numerous fronts — including the so-called Epstein Files and how they haven’t been released; along with funding wars and the spending in the just-passed Big Beautiful Bill.

Andrew Schulz attends Netflix is a Joke presents FYSEE LA Comedy Night at The Comedy Store on May 29, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

“There’ll be people, they’ll DM and say, you see what you’re boy’s doing? You voted for this. I’m like, I voted for none of this!” the comedian and podcast host went on.

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I’ve voted for! I want him to stop the wars, he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget, he’s increasing it.

“It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do — except sending immigrants back.”

To many, of course, it’s not exactly shocking that Donald Trump was either dishonest on the campaign trial or just a complete idiot who would say anything to receive praise.

We often doubt whether the guy has any actual values or beliefs.

Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the â€œNo Men in Womenâ€™s Sportsâ€ executive order in the East Room at the White House on February 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

At another point on this new podcast, Schulz blasted Trump for lashing out when a reporter asked on Wednesday at the White House about a DOJ/FBI memo denying that convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein kept a list of famous clients with whom he hooked up young escorts or sexual partners.

“So we’re stupid? We’re the f-cking idiots?” Schulz said in response to the Trump’s response to this issue.

“Guys, just to let you know we’re wasting time. That is, in all seriousness, I think what is enraging people right now… is it’s insulting our intelligence. Obviously the intelligence community is trying to cover it up.

“Obviously the Trump administration is trying to cover it up.”

Schulz isn’t the first celebrity to strongly disagree with President Trump after seeming to be on his side. Just consider what Kim Kardashian recently said about Trump’s mass deportation policies.