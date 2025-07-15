Kylie & Kendall Skip Brody Jenner & Tia Blanco’s Wedding: Why?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie and Kendall did not attend Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco’s wedding over the weekend.

Yes, he’s their brother. She’s now their sister-in-law — and is the mother of their niece.

But though Caitlyn attended, her two most famous children did not.

Is this a snub? Are the famous sisters feuding with their half-brother?

During an April 2025 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner spoke to the confessional camera together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Brody Jenner married Tia Blanco

Over the weekend, Brody Jenner married longtime fiancee Tia Blanco.

This was not a destination wedding.

The wedding took place in Malibu, though it was an intimate ceremony.

Brody and Tia had been engaged since June of 2023. They are already parents to Honey, whom turns 2 years old this month.

As we reported, Caitlyn Jenner was present for her son’s wedding. (So were Brandon and Burt Jenner)

Though Cait famously skipped out on a non-binding ceremony that Brody had with his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, in 2018, she attended this wedding.

That is a big deal — in part because her longtime gal pal, Sophia Hutchins, had died in a shocking vehicular accident earlier this month.

Looking beautiful as always, Kendall Jenner addresses the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Why didn’t Kylie and Kendall Jenner attend?

According to TMZ, there is no bad blood between Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their half-brother, Brody Jenner.

The report details that Brody invited both half-sisters to the nuptials. So he did not snub them.

Additionally, they apparently decided against attending for non-hostile reasons.

So they did not snub him, either.

Brody Jenner attends the TBT Magazine Charleston launch party powered by Berman Law Group on April 28, 2022. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

According to at least one person to whom TMZ spoke, their absence may have been strategic.

Kylie and Kendall are much more famous than any of their brothers — on either side of the family. (Sorry, Rob)

Had they attended, they could have stolen the spotlight simply by being guests.

Keeping out of the way means that their sister-in-law got to be the center of attention as the bride, as she deserves.

Looking tiny on large furniture, Kylie Jenner laughs on an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Apparently, they have nothing but love for each other

The report emphasizes that there’s no beef, and that Kendall and Kylie love Brody.

It is likely that they would have loved to have been among the roughly 70 guests in attendance.

But, wisely, they knew that it’s better to be an absent guest than a bad guest.

And ruining the wedding always makes you a bad guest.