Emmy Nominations 2025: Which Shows and Stars Got Snubbed?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards have been released.

The 77th edition of this ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC, with small screen stars Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announcing on Tuesday morning the shows, actors and actresses who will be vying for this popular hardware.

Why waste any more time with an introduction, right?

On to the nominees…

(CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott, Severance

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters

(HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

(Hulu/FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Sirens

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin

Meghan Fahy, Sirens

Rashina Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

James Marsden, Paradise

Jason Issacs, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Zack Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

(HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert