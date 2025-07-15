Emmy Nominations 2025: Which Shows and Stars Got Snubbed?

Nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards have been released.
The 77th edition of this ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14 at 8/7c on ABC, with small screen stars Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announcing on Tuesday morning the shows, actors and actresses who will be vying for this popular hardware.
Why waste any more time with an introduction, right?
On to the nominees…
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott, Severance
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Limited Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Sirens
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
Meghan Fahy, Sirens
Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
James Marsden, Paradise
Jason Issacs, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Zack Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocence
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Ruth Negga, Presume Innocence
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert