Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble: Fighting in Public AGAIN?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble don’t seem to be getting along.

Not even a month after their apparent public argument in Venice, they’re at it again.

A Beyonce concert is a time for joy, for dancing, and more. Especially if you’re in such esteemed company.

For Kris and Corey, it was apparently time for a fight. What was it about? Can Khloe smooth things over?

Corey Gamble suggests that everyone can eat “plaplapla in peace” after Kris Jenner and two of her daughters discuss the practice of placenta consumption. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kris Jenner went to see the final ‘Cowboy Carter’ show!

On Sunday, July 27, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter show in Vegas.

The momager and her longtime boyfriend were far from the only big names.

Other attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and Khloe Kardashian.

“WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce’s spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!!” Kris wrote on Instagram.

“And,” her caption continued, “such magic to see Destiny’s Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!!”

The accompanying video shows off Kris enjoying herself with her famous concert companions.

On The Kardashians S05E08, Kris Jenner discusses her apprehension ahead of a surgery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Did she and Corey Gamble have a fight?

According to a report by Page Six, Kris Jenner walked away from her boyfriend in the VIP section following what an eyewitness characterized as a “visibly tense” exchange.

Khloe, the same witness described, seemed to try to “reassure” Corey, who looked “frustrated” at the time.

We do not know what the alleged clash was about — or what Khloe and her calming hand motions may have said to smooth things over.

In contrast, Kris and Corey’s alleged disagreement in June is a little less mysterious.

As we reported at the time, the couple were among the many celebrities who for whatever reason decided to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

According to lip-readers who examined video, it looked like Corey told attendants that he and Kris wanted to travel on their own, and it sounded like Kris may have felt annoyed that he shared her business instead of just asking that they be the only ones on a water taxi.

In late 2024, Kris Jenner spoke to the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6 about her resolution to be less judgmental in 2025. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What is going on?

Some couples quarrel. It does not sound pleasant or healthy and it is not as universal as some people try to insist, but it does happen.

It is possible that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have just clashed at a couple of large function.

These small, snippy moments might not be noteworthy if they weren’t incredibly famous people in incredibly famous circumstances.

However, there is always a chance that there is more going on. Underlying tensions can lead people to be short-tempered and quarrelsome over nothing.

But until we know what might be going on beneath the surface, we can only guess.