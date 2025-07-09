Michael Madsen Caude of Death Revealed; Actor Battled Alcoholism, Got Sober Weeks Before …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, we reported on the tragic news that Michael Madsen had passed away.

The beloved character actor — best known for his work in films like Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill — was 67 years old.

Now, we have new details about Madsen’s death and his courageous efforts to improve his health in his final months.

Michael Madsen speaks at “Reservoir Dogs” 25th Anniversary Screening during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival)

Michael Madsen battled alcohol addiction for decade

According to a new report from TMZ, Madsen died of cardiac arrest.

The medical examiner’s report follows claims from insiders that Madsen battled alcoholism throughout his life.

And after several stints in rehab and failed attempts at sobriety, the actor finally beat his addiction.

Sadly, he died of heart failure just weeks later.

Madsen’s friend and attorney Perry Wander says it was difficult for Madsen to maintain his sobriety, especially in the midst of the personal and financial struggles that plagued his final years.

Wander explains that following a lengthy estrangement, the star filed for divorce from wife DeAnna Morgan in September of 2024.

Actor Michael Madsen in the Red Bull Racing garage during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 2, 2016 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well,” Wander recently told Radar Online, adding:

“Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life.”

Wander went on to blame Madsen’s ex for many of the hardships he endured in recent years.

“I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life,” Wander said, claiming that the divorce battle led to Madsen having his passport “maliciously revoked,” which impacted his ability to work abroad.

Actor Michael Madsen attends the Los Angeles premiere of the Miramax film “Kill Bill Volume 1” at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre September 29, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Michael lived a life of regrets – those regrets being his two marriages,” Wander concluded.

A second source says that Madsen was on the verge of homelessness in his final weeks.

“He called me on June 10 and said, ‘I’m getting evicted from my house,’ and he was asking me for $10,000 to help him out. He told me ‘I’m going to rehab,’ and all this kind of stuff,” the anonymous insider tells The Sun, adding:

“He really opened up to me. It was clear he had a lot going on in his life that was difficult for him to navigate,” the source added. “He was in bad shape, man.”

The final years of Madsen’s life were marred by tragedy, as his son Hudson took his own life in 2022.

Despite these hardships, Madsen continued working until the end of his life, and he has five films yet to be released.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.