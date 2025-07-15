Jennifer Love Hewitt Flaunts 46-Year Old Curves, Fiery Hair on Red Carpet

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When it comes to what Jennifer Love Hewitt has been up to over the last several months, we know what the actress did last winter and spring:

Continue to look amazing!

On Monday night, the 46-year old walked the red carpet for I Know What You Did Last Summer, a remake of the 1997 thriller that also starred Hewitt … along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ â€œI Know What You Did Last Summerâ€ at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The long-time star hasn’t exactly been out of the spotlight since appearing in this hit movie, most notably having starred in 114 episodes to date of the drama 9-1-1.

But Hewitt doesn’t exactly get all dolled up for that role, which may explain why she turned heads in so manu directions in Hollywood yesterday evening.

As you can see above and below, Hewitt wore an ankle-length, form-fitting Rachel Gilbert Embellished dress with 3-D jeweled beading for the occasion, as she dazzled photographers and onlookers.

Her matching black pumps featured textured silver accents.

And her hair? It had far more of a ginger tinge than usual, wouldn’t you say?

Jennifer Love Hewitt has still got it! (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The new movie picks up after the events of 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and the 1997 original installment with the same name.

the return of Hewitt’s good-girl character, Julie James, who can’t seem to escape her troubled past.

According to Sony Pictures, it chronicles five friends who “inadvertently cause a deadly car accident” before “cover[ing] up their involvement and mak[ing] a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.”

Fast forward a year later and:

“Their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

Hewitt plays one of these survivors.

(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

At the moment, though, Hewitt is playing the role of Natural Curve Role Model.

A bunch of social media users have jumped online over the past few hours to gush over the actress’ appearance.

“A real woman showing her naturally gorgeous body!” one person wrote in response to the snapshots, for example, while another added:

“Beautiful ❤️ finally someone who is not afraid to show the real person she is with curves and healthy what all woman should be proud of.”

Then there was someone who referred to Hewitt as a “Gorgeous Curvy Girl with STYLE!” and another who praised such positivity across the board as follows:

The comments section gives me hope for the next generation.

For her part, Hewitt once slammed those who sexualized her as a teenager.

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA – “9-1-1” held at the Dolby Theater on March 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty Images)

“It was really strange, I think, to become a sex symbol sort of like before I I even knew what that was,” Hewitt explained on a podcast this year, referring to how often folks talked about her breasts in the late 1990s. “Like I didn’t know what being sexy meant.”

She added back then:

“There were grown men talking to me at 16 about my breasts openly on a talk show, and people were laughing about it. It was a culture that was fully accepted, but when you sit, and you look at where we are now versus then, it is really mind-blowing.”

Hewitt felt like people only saw her as a sex symbol back then, lamenting:

“I’m working so hard. I’m growing. I’m trying so hard, like crying from my heart week after week for you. And the only thing that you see is a movie poster with boobs on it.’”

“That was heartbreaking for me.”

