Whitney Purvis Placed on Suicide Watch, Detoxing From Drugs Following Manslaughter Arrest

On Monday, we reported on the shocking news that 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis had been arrested for involuntary manslaughter.

Purvis was taken into custody on suspicion of selling drugs that led to the overdose death of a man named John Mark Harris.

The arrest came just weeks after the unrelated death of Purvis’ 16 year-old-son, Weston.

In this handout photo provided by the Floyd County Sheriffâ€™s Office, former “16 & Pregnant” TV personality Whitney Purvis is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested for felony involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose on July 7, 2025 in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Purvis has been accused of distributing Tranq — a substance described as a mix of fentanyl and xylazine.

She’s being held without bail, and according to a new report from TMZ, Whitney is having a very hard time behind bars.

The outlet reports that Whitney has been placed on 24-hour watch after making “suicidal comments” while in jail.

In addition to her fragile mental state, Purvis is reportedly undergoing severe drug withdrawal.

Whitney Purvis during one of her appearances on the first season of MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant.’ (MTV)

TMZ also reports that Whitney left a heartfelt comment on Harris’ Facebook page, and she appears to have been friends with the overdose victim.

“John mark, I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral. I wish I could’ve found out sooner and attended your celebration of life,” she wrote. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for.”

Having also lost her son just over a month ago, Whitney’s understandably in a rather dark place at the moment.

Whitney Purvis arrested as part of ‘broader crackdown’

TMZ reached out to the DEA, and a spokesperson revealed that Whitney’s arrest is part of “a broader crackdown on fentanyl-related deaths.”

Weston Gosa Jr., the son of ’16 and Pregnant’ star Whitney Purvis, has passed away at the age of 16. (YouTube)

The agency noted that nearly 70 percent of all drug-related fatalities in the US involve synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“Two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially deadly dose,” Jae Chung, DEA acting special agent in charge of the Atlanta office remarked.

Harris’ family has yet to publicly respond to news of Whitney’s arrest.

The Georgia resident passed away back in February, and his obituary — filled with fond remembrances from loved ones — has been making the rounds on social media:

“John Mark never met a stranger and had a way of caring for those who crossed his path. Whether it was bandaging a wound, trips to the airport, or a place to lay their heads for a time, he was willing to lend a hand,” the obituary reads, according to NBC affiliate KGET. “He loved fiercely and would do anything he could for one of his friends.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.