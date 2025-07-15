Love Island USA Reunion: Get All the Details!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Love Island USA may have ended its latest run on July 13.

But fans of this beloved Peacock reality show have not seen the last of various cast members.

The Season 7 reunion has been scheduled for Monday, August 25 at 9/8c. It will premiere on the aforementioned streaming platform.

We can also confirm that Andy Cohen will come on board for the first time to co-host the special, appearing alongside Ariana Madix.

(Peacock)

Cohen, of course, is no stranger to hosting reunions. He’s been front and center for all The Real Housewives franchises, along with Southern Charm, Summer House, Below Deck, and many others.

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will feature this season’s winners and fan-favorite couples for an up-close and personal look back at their experience in the Villa.

Islanders expected to make an appearance include:

Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Greene, Amaya Espinal, Bryan Arenales, Iris Kendall, Pepe García, Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe and many more.

(Ben Symons/Peacock)

The actual season itself crowned Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the winners on Sunday evening.

Due to the latter’s generosity, the couple split the season’s $100,000 grand prize.

“I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. To feel so seen and validated and for people to see how powerful our connection is… And like, boy, was this a ride, here on Love Island,” Amaya said on the finale.

“But this, man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

Bryan, for his part, added:

“I don’t even know how to put it into words. Meeting Amaya here turned my experience around ridiculously. I’m so thankful to meet this person. I would do this experience a hundred times over. It feels surreal.”

(Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

Not long before the finale aired and the winners were announced, Cierra Ortega left Love Island due to backlash she received over racially insensitive comments from a few years ago.

“I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it,” the 25-year old recently said on social media. “I had no ill intention when I was using it. But that’s absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

This mea culpa came in the wake of old post made by Ortego that recently went viral.

In it, the content creator references her eyes, using a racial slur at the time that has been used to denigrate the Asian community.

The Ortega scandal and quasi firing took place few weeks after Yulissa Escobar also departed the same Peacock reality program after we learned she had said the N-word during two separate podcast appearances.