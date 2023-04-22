Caitlyn Jenner's Mom Passes Away: "The Only Person That Loved Me..."

Caitlyn Jenner has suffered a heartbreaking loss.

On Friday, the long-time reality announced that her mother, Esther, had passed away at the age of 96.

Jenner confirmed the very sad news via an emotional Instagram post, which was penned alongside photos of Caitlyn with her late parent.

Here is a snapshot of Esther on her 95th birthday, for example:

“I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully,” the 73-year shared via social media on April 21.

“Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously.

“She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life.

“Love you mom.”

A quick scroll through Jenner’s Comments section reveals a number of supportive words — as Kimberly Guilfoyle wrote:

“I am so sorry for your loss. God bless your mom. Sending you hugs and prayers.”

Elsewhere, Jacqueline Osborne added:

“So sorry for your loss, sending loads of love xxxx.

Esther commented on her child’s transition in 2015, telling People Magazine in June 2016 that it took “so much courage” for Caitlyn to publicly embrace her true identity.

“When I first saw [Caitlyn], all I wanted to do was give her a big hug,” she said at the time, emphasizing that all that matters is that “she’s happy.”

Over the years, Esther also appeared on several of the famous family’s reality programs… including on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, I Am Cait, and Untold: Caitlyn Jenner.

In a July 2015 Vanity Fair interview regarding her transition, the former Olympian said that her mom had not yet “met” Caitlyn.

However, she already had positive hopes for their relationship.

“[My mom and I] had a conversation the other day, we were talking about a lot of things, and, you know, she goes, ‘You know what, I think I can have a better relationship with Caitlyn now than I [could before],’” Caitlyn said way back then.

“And so when she ends the conversation, she goes, ‘OK, goodbye, Caitlyn.’ It was very funny, very cute.”

Caitly’s dad, William, passed away in 2000; and her brother, Burt, sadly died in 1976.

Along with Caitlyn and Burt, the couple shared daughters Pam Mettler and Lisa Jenner.

Esther is survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We send our condolences to Caitlyn, her friends, family members and loved ones. May Ester rest in peace.