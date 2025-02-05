Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish Team Up to Help Teen Victim of LA Wildfires

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Los Angeles wildfires have finally been contained, which means thousands of residents are now in the process of picking up the pieces and attempting to rebuild.

And one LA family received an unexpected assist from two of the area’s most famous names.

Meghan Markle shared a video on Instagram this week in told the story of how she and Billie Eilish teamed up to deliver a surprise to a devastated family.

Meghan and Billie’s Good Deed

“About 2 or 3 weeks ago, when my husband and I were in Altadena, we went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes,” Meghan said of the visit she and Harry made on January 10.

“This mom had found a couple of things, and as I was talking to her, I turned and looked and I saw this young woman and I said, ‘My God, how old are you?’

“She’s 15. She lives there. And her mom shared something with me, and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which was as we were meeting them, that all that she’d been looking for in her home was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to, that she left in the washing machine or the dryer.”

Billie Eilish performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

At that point, Meghan panned over to a stack of merchandise, some of which had been signed by Billie.

“You guys! I don’t even know what all this stuff means! It’s signed for her!” the Duchess of Sussex exclaimed.

Holding up a lunch box emblazoned with Billie’s name, Meghan joked, “Is that a thing? A lunch box thing? I don’t know. This is when I feel really old.”

Billie Eilish attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Huge ‘thank you,’ Billie Eilish. This is going to mean so much to her,” she continued before shouting out another celeb:

“And honestly, to Adam Levine and Behati: you guys helped get this over the line,” Meghan said.

“To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what’s happened in California. Just thank you so much. I’m going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In her usual gracious style, Meghan captioned the post:

Meghan captioned the post, “Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires. Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes.”

She signed the post, “As ever, Meghan.”

Obviously, the Billie fan and her family have a long way to go in rebuilding their shattered lives.

But the morale boost they received from this random act of kindness was surely a welcome surprise amid so much devastation.