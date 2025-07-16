Barack & Michelle Obama Break Silence on Divorce Rumors: ‘She Took Me …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In recent months, rumors that Barack and Michelle Obama are headed for divorce have been circulating nonstop on social media.

“Evidence” of this alleged rough patch was always dubious, but initially, the couple fueled speculation with their refusal to comment on the matter.

But Michelle’s new podcast has brought a new level of transparency to her marriage.

And on her latest episode, the former first lady was joined by her husband for a surprisingly candid conversation.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Barack and Michelle address divorce rumors during podcast interview

When Michelle’s brother and co-host Craig Robinson addressed the “rumor mill” surrounding his sister’s marriage, Barack seized the opportunity to crack a joke.

“She took me back! It was touch and go for a while,” the former president joked.

From there, the couple noted that the speculation about their marriage seemed to stem mainly from the fact that they often make solo public appearances due to their busy schedules.

Michelle joked that it was “nice to [be] in the same room” with her husband, adding, “When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama at the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies at the in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Clearing the air (hopefully for the last time)

From there, Michalle got serious, explaining to listeners that the divorce rumors are, and always have been, completely bogus.

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting my man,” she said.

“We’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Robinson then revealed that the divorce speculation is so rampant that strangers interrogate him on the street.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“This woman came up to me. She was so nice. [She asked], ‘Can I have a picture?’ You know how you get the side hug? She was like, ‘What did he do? … He did something, didn’t he?’” Michelle’s brother shared.

Craig says when he assured the woman that Barack and Michelle are still together, “she was so happy, you would have thought [Robinson] gave her a Christmas gift.”

For his part, Barack claims he wasn’t even aware of the divorce rumors.

“These are the kinds of things I just miss. I don’t even know this stuff is going on and then somebody will mention it to me, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” he said.

For a politician, Barack has a pretty good track record when it comes to telling the truth. But we think he might have been fibbing a bit on that one.