‘The Legend of Zelda’ Cast Announcement Snubs Hunter Schafer

The Legend of Zelda movie’s cast has been revealed, and the titular princess will not be played by Hunter Schafer.

Even though she is obviously perfect for the role.

Nintendo announced the casting choices for Link and for Zelda. These choices have caused quite a stir.

Who will play two of the most iconic video game characters of all time?

Hunter Schafer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

‘The Legend of Zelda’ casting news is here!

Early in the morning on Wednesday, July 16, Nintendo tweeted a casting announcement for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda film.

Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto personally wrote:

“I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san.”

The tweet continued: “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

A follow-up post detailed: “The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience.”

The Legend of Zelda game series follows, with some deviations, the story of a princess of a divine-blooded dynasty, and Link, the hero who is repeatedly reincarnated to save the land of Hyrule from danger.

There have been numerous iterations in the Zelda series, beginning in 1986.

The latest game in the series came out less than one year ago.

Bo Bragason attends the world premiere of “Renegade Nell” at Everyman Borough Yards on March 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Who are Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth?

Bo Bragason is 21 years old. She has acted on Netflix and on The BBC.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is only 16 years old (he will turn 17 late this summer), and has an understandably short acting history.

Notably, he did appear in The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.

It is unclear if the images of the two actors are intended to show them fully in costume, or merely to showcase them to viewers. Link is traditionally (but not always) blond, where Ainsworth clearly is not.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth attends the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards at CBC Broadcast Centre on May 31, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

This is an unexpected casting choice. Which may have been the whole point. Movie adaptations don’t tend to follow fancasting suggestions, no matter how perfect.

On the one hand, it is always great to see actors in a video game adaptation who are unknowns.

These are selections from relative obscurity instead of the usual A-listers. (Hopefully, this means that The Rock or Chris Pratt will not play Ganondorf)

The youth of these actors is a two-edged sword for these roles. In part, it implies that this film will not be nostalgia-bait, which is mostly good!

But it also means that the majority of Zelda and Link fans won’t be lusting after the character, even though one or both video game characters were “first crushes” for many people.

Why isn’t Hunter Schafer playing Zelda?

Hunter Schafer looks literally perfect for the role. She is also an extremely talented actress with a rock-solid resume.

There’s always a chance that Nintendo, Sony, and others involved in the production feared anti-trans backlash. But a more likely explanation is just that Schafer is 26.

She’s only 5 years older than Bragason, but she’s about a full decade older than Ainsworth.

That’s not impossible in a Legend of Zelda story, but it would be an odd on-screen dynamic to see the Hero Out of Time and the titular princess look like they could be, like, student and teacher.

Fans have mixed feelings and strong opinions. Our best advice is to see how the movie works out.

If you’re thirsty for Link, there are plenty of adult cosplayers who will fit the bill. Maybe Bragason and Ainsworth will be a better introduction for new, younger fans.