Michelle Obama: Barack Told Me ‘You’re Next’ After My Mom Died

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michelle Obama was told “you’re next” by husband and former POTUS Barack Obama after her mother died.

It’s not as bad as it sounds.

But she’s still rejecting the message.

Additionally, the former First Lady is discussing being in therapy because, “for the first time,” she’s making her own choices.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on her podcast in May 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

President Barack Obama told Michelle Obama something a little odd-sounding

On May 31, 2024, Marian Robinson, mother to Michelle Obama and to her brother, Craig Robinson, passed away.

Almost one year later, the former First Lady is speaking publicly about the process of loss on her IMO podcast.

During the conversation with her brother, she opened up about her husband’s remarks.

Craig Robinson recalls his mother’s wishes in terms of her memorial. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I guess if anything, with mom’s loss, I think that — thank God you’re my big brother and I have a husband who’s older,” Michelle expressed to her Craig.

“Barack was saying, you know, ‘Well, you’re next up,'” she then revealed.

Michelle continued:

“And I was like, ‘I’m not really ready to be next up.’ I told him, ‘You’re next up and Craig is next up.’ I delegate that power to you.”

Was he saying that she’ll be the next to die?

As Michelle Obama made very clear during the episode, there is a transition period when a parent dies.

Now, she says, she must act as the “glue” to bring people together and maintain family affairs. At least, someone has to — she’s not necessarily volunteering.

The former First Lady has already been in a period of transition.

Her children are adults. Her husband is no longer POTUS. And she is 60 years old.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks ahead of the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center on October 26, 2024. Remember what hope felt like? (Photo Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama also shared that she has sought out therapy because “I think we need to be coached throughout our lives, and I think therapy is a form of coaching.”

She affirmed: “At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning.”

The author and public speaker noted:

“I’m 60 years old; I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact. I’m an empty nester.”

Michelle Obama speaks on stage as Audible And Higher Ground Host â€œThe Wonder Of Stevie” Event At CultureCon on October 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Audible)

She has a lot to figure out

“Now for the first time, as I’ve said before, every choice that I’m making is completely mine now,” Michelle pointed out.

“I don’t have the excuse of, ‘Well, my kids need this, or my husband needs that, or the country needs that,'” she reasoned. “So, how do I think about this next phase?”

Michelle Obama has led an extraordinary life. In this, however, many people can relate.

With no children at home and with no husbands in the White House, she can live her own life. That’s a lot to figure out.