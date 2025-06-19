Bobby Flay Pays Special Tribute to Anne Burrell: She was Unforgettable...

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bobby Flay is the latest celebrity to publicly mourn the loss of Anne Burrell.

As tragically detailed this week, the Worst Cooks in America host was found dead on June 17 inside of her Brooklyn residence.

She was only 55 years old.

Anne Burrell attends the Food Network’s rooftop birthday party hosted by Alton Brown, Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay and Ina Garten at Pier 92 on October 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Late on Wednesday, the 60-year-old restauranteur paid his respects in a heartfelt tribute to Burrell — who appears to have died due to cardiac arrest.

“Worst Cooks in America was the funnest show on TV. All of your co-hosts (me included) were just alongside for the Anne Burrell ride,” Flay wrote of his colleague in a post via his Instagram Stories.

“The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon Cats (including Nacho)… a gift that I’ll have forever.”

As you can see below, a snapshot of Burrell and her cats accompanied this moving message.

(Instagram)

Based on a 911 call placed on Tuesday morning, Burrell’s husband, Stuart Claxton, found his wife lying unresponsive on the floor of their bathroom shower.

TMZ previously reported that Burrell was “unconscious” when Claxton came across her between 7 and 8 a.m.

Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene, only to pronounce Anne Burrell dead before even taking her to the hospital or putting her in an ambulance.

Burreel’s official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray attend the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 97 on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The 55-year old began off her small screen career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Other programs that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star.

Her most recent stint at the network took place on House of Knives, which premiered just this past March.

Anne Burrell speaks at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Along with Flay, Rachael Ray opened up about Burrell yesterday in a lengthy tribute of her own.

“I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon,” Ray captioned an Instagram upload.

“Anne had great taste in music and in life — she was a force in the kitchen, in any room, in every life she touched.

“I’ll miss her friendship deeply. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her. Sending love to Stuart and everyone who knew and loved Anne. We’ve lost someone truly special.”

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The Cook Like a Rock Star author served as a mentor on Worst Cooks in America for its entire run, starting in 2010.

Flay was among the rotating famous chefs who competed with Burrell, appearing in four seasons.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” wrote the Food Network this week in a statement of its own.

“Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”