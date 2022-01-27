Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song: ENGAGED!

Macaulay Culkin might have made his family disappear in the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone.

But these days, the actor is pulling a reverse-Kevin McCallister by creating a family with longtime girlfriend Brenda Song.

Hopefully, their happy home will have no need for elaborate boobie traps, and the couple will never have any reason to set Joe Pesci on fire!

Back in April of 2021, Culkin and Song welcomed their first child together.

Now, it seems that Macaulay has gotten down on one knee and popped the question!

Brenda said yes, of course, and we hope she was so pleasantly surprised that she imitated her fiance's most iconic facial expression.

News of the engagement was reported this week by People magazine.

"Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since welcoming Dakota," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"The engagement is the natural next step for them. They are excited for their future together."

Culkin and Song are confirmed homebodies, but they were spotted on a date at a Los Angeles Rams game back in November.

"Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son," Culkin remarked at the time.

Hey, maybe the happy couple will re-emerge from hiding if the Rams get to the play the Super Bowl on their home field in February!

Very little is known about Song and Culkin's relationship, so we probably won't find out their wedding date until after it's come and gone, and the vows have been exchanged.

Culkin appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast back in February of 2020 -- so yes, this was back when the host occasionally talked about something other than his diehard anti-vax views -- where he gushed about Song and revealed their plans to have children.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," Culkin joked.

"I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

In the past, the 41-year-old has spoken openly about his abusive childhood and the tragedies that have impacted his family.

Two of Macaulay's sisters died young, one from an overdose, the other in a car accident.

Fortunately, these days, things are looking up for the long-suffering Culkin family.

Younger brother Kieran is drawing rave reviews for his work on the beloved HBO series Succession, while Macaulay has stepped away from acting in order to focus on other ventures.

Under normal circumstances, the idea of being semi-retired at 41 might be a deeply depressing one -- but that's not the case with Macaulay.

In addition to his myriad side projects, which include his writing and podcasting endeavors, Mac is likely sitting pretty from the royalties for Home Alone and Home Alone 2, both of which appear on basic cable roughly 90,000 times every Christmas.

The cash probably more than compensates for the fact that he was forced to appear on camera with Donald Trump.

Anyway, our sincere congratulations go out to Macaulay and Brenda on their upcoming nuptials!

We're sure they'll create a home that's far happier than the ones that defined Macaulay's childhood both on screen and off.