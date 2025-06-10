Conner Smith, Country Singer, Kills Elderly Woman in Car Accident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have some very sad and disturbing news to pass along:

Country artist Conner Smith was involved in a fatal car accident in Nashville over the weekend, as he reportedly struck and killed a woman walking in a crosswalk.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the singer was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on June 8 when the incident occurred.

Conner Smith performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day three of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

The 77-year-old victim — identified as Dorothy Dobbins — appeared to be walking inside a marked crosswalk when the accident took place.

She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced dead not long after.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,” the press release reads. “He showed no signs of impairment.”

An investigation into the accident is ongoing and there are no charges “at present” against Smith, the police added.

Conner Smith performs during Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilsonâ€™s Bell Bottoms Up on June 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

Smith himself has not yet commented on this tragedy.

However, a lawyer for the artist said the following late on Monday:

“On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time.

“Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Conner Smith performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Smith first rose to fame in 2021 with his viral track “I Hate Alabama,” releasing his debut album (Smoky Mountains) in 2024.

Earlier in the weekend, he performed at the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville, admitting on social media that the event was a career highlight.

“I just remember coming down here and watching people on that stage and dreaming about it, and looking up to the guys on that stage,” he said in an interview with American Songwriter posted on its TikTok page June 9.

“And then when you get to be up there and see people come in and pack out that lawn for you, it feels really cool.”

Conner Smith attends NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration at The Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Smith is a Nashville native who is married to surfer Leah Thompson.

He has opened for Luke Bryan on tour and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards.

In April, he released the single “Country in the Clouds” with Dylan Marlowe; and is also featured on the Twisters soundtrack.

Our hearts go out to the friends, family members and loved ones of Dorothy Dobbins. May she rest in peace.