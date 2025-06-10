Simone Biles Demolishes Riley Gaines After Anti-Trans ‘Influencer’ Targets …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Simone Biles posted a powerful takedown of Riley Gaines.

It is remarkable to see perhaps the most talented athlete on the planet righteously dunk on someone whose claim to fame is tying for fifth place in swimming, flouncing on athletics, and becoming an anti-trans talking head.

As is always the case with these sorts, Gaines was targeting the most vulnerable — a transgender teenage girl.

And, as is also always the case, it was refreshing to see someone kinder and better absolutely destroy bigotry when it rears its ugly head.

Simone Biles attends Netflix’s “Simone Biles Rising” FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club on June 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It started with a softball game

It started when the Minnesota State High School League shared a social media post about the first softball state championship victory.

“Meet Champlin Park, the Class AAAA Softball State Champion for 2025,” the league tweeted.

One of the most infamous anti-trans “influencers,” whom many have characterized as a grifter and frankly as a sore loser, decided to lash out at the league — and misgender one of the girls in the post.

Simone Biles attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“Comments off,” Riley Gaines mocked. “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” she then wrongly alleged.

Gaines was targeting the team’s transgender pitcher, who reportedly threw what is known as a “shutout” that prevented the opposing team from, as we understand it, completing a full run around the various bases.

The pitcher in question is not “a boy” as Gaines falsely claimed. She is also a high school athlete.

The idea of an adult attempting to launch a targeted harassment campaign against a high schooler should be more shocking than it is — but Gaines and others of her ilk have made this all too commonplace.

On social media, Simone Biles called out Riley Gaines in a powerful takedown. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Simone Biles swooped in to put Riley Gaines in her place

Like many of us, Simone Biles found the bigoted post targeting a transgender high school girl to be nothing short of repulsive.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race,” Simone pointed out accurately while quote-tweeting Gaines.

In 2022, Riley Gaines tied for fifth-place with Lia Thomas, a trans woman.

Though there is no conceivable way that a woman tying with her for fifth place highlights some sort of “injustice” in the swimming world, Gaines retired from losing swimming competitions and pivoted to what she has now become.

Simone Biles attends Kentucky Derby 151 at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

“Straight up sore loser,” Simone Biles, perhaps the most talented athlete in the world, characterized of Riley Gaines.

“You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive,” she suggested, “OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

Simone lamented: “But instead … You bully them … One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Though Simone Biles had no cause to apologize, she did offer an extremely diplomatic follow-up after demolishing a transphobic troll. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Simone Biles offered a sign of respect, but what good is that when her opponent has none?

On Tuesday, June 10, Simone Biles posted a follow-up message, one that offered Riley Gaines more consideration than she arguably deserves. (Seriously, you can watch the video below for more info on why)

“I wanted to follow up from my last tweets. I’ve always believed competitive equity & inclusivity are both essential in sport,” she began.

“The current system doesn’t adequately balance these important principles,” Simone continued.

“Which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn’t help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for.”

“These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don’t have the answers or solutions to,” Simone acknowledged. “But I believe it starts with empathy and respect.”

She highlighted: “I was not advocating for policies that compromise fairness in women’s sports. My objection is to be singling out children for public scrutiny in ways that feel personal and harmful.”

Simone affirmed: “Individual athletes — especially kids — should never be the focus of criticism of a flawed system they have no control over. I believe sports organizations have a responsibility to come up with rules supporting inclusion while maintaining fair competition.

“We all want a future for sport that is fair, inclusive, and respectful.”