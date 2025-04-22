Rob Kardashian Makes Ultra-Rare Appearance, Delights Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rob Kardashian returned to public viewing. But for how long?

As Kim showed off her children and other family, fans spotted Rob.

Rob isn’t starring on The Kardashians, but he is often on the minds of the family’s longtime viewers.

Taking to social media, people are praising Rob’s appearance and expressing their joy at seeing him again.

Rob Kardashian hasn’t appeared on reality TV like his sisters have in many, many years. (E!)

That’s Rob Kardashian!

On Monday, April 21, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page to share family photos following the holiday weekend.

She shared a ton of pics including mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, plus True, Tatum, Chicago, and Psalm.

Notably, one snap included 8-year-old Dream Kardashian and her father, Rob.

Rob only appears in one of the photos.

He does not appear to have joined his mother, sisters, nieces, nephew, or daughter for the pajamas portion of the family gathering.

However, Kim’s own caption makes it clear that the photos do not capture the whole story.

“EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins, and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real,” she wrote on Sunday, April 20.

On ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian pays tribute to her sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I’m so happy to see Rob!!” gushed one fan.

“It was nice to Rob,” expressed another. “He is looking cute!”

An additional comment took on a familiar tone, writing:

“Bobby!!!! We Miss you Bro.”

On The Kardashians Season 5, Rob Kardashian returns to reality TV for the first time in years as he speaks on the phone to his sister, Khloe Kardashian. He does not appear on screen, however. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Unlike his mother and sisters, Rob is not actively a reality star.

Though he did technically return to reality TV not too long ago.

He is also not a makeup mogul, a supermodel, a momager … none of the things that his more famous relatives have done.

Rob does share the central claim to fame of the rest of his family: he’s a member of the family.

This means that he has many fans who are delighted to see him, even in a single snapshot.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Does this mean that he’ll appear on ‘The Kardashians’

There is always a possibility that Rob could make an appearance on his family’s show. But fans likely shouldn’t hold their breath for any sort of starring role.

Ever since the embarrassing ordeal with Blac Chyna, Rob has been more reclusive than ever.

After humiliating the family on Instagram and engaging in a custody battle that saw his own sisters testifying, he seems to have largely opted out of being a public figure.

That is actually pretty sensible. Rob is smart to focus upon looking after his own well-being and his daughter’s.