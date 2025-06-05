Mikey Madison Fun Facts: Get to Know the Oscar-Winning Actress

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mikey Madison has arrived as an A-list star, thanks in large part to her performance in the hit movie Anora.

Anora has been a certified smash with film critics and audiences. After its debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, it was given the coveted Palme d’Or award. Mikey’s performance as the title character has earned her plenty of acclaim and her first Academy Award!

Mikey received many nominations for her role in the romantic drama, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She’s also won a BAFTA and an Independent Spirit Award for the film.

Mikey Madison poses in front of the marquee ahead of a screening of “Anora” and Breakthrough Award presentation during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival at Lucas Theatre for the Arts on October 29, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

As a result of her newfound mega-stardom, Mikey even got the chance to host SNL for the first time. Needless to say, this is definitely an exciting time in her career!

As she reaches one major milestone after another, get to know more about Mikey here!

Mikey Madison Began Acting As a Teen

Born in Los Angeles in 1999, Mikey began appearing in short films when she was a teenager. Her first handful of roles were in short films, including 2013’s Retirement and Pani’s Box.

Her first feature length film was Liza, Liza, Skies are Grey, which was released in 2017. In 2016, she was cast in a starring role in the dramedy Better Things. She played creator and star Pamela Adlon’s teen daughter Max.

Prior to her hit role in Anora, she appeared in other major films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Addams Family, and Scream.

Mikey Madison attends the 2025 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

‘Anora’ Is Her Breakout Role

In 2024, Mikey became a major star when she portrayed the titular sex worker in Anora.

Writer-director Sean Baker had written the part specifically for the actress.

Mikey Madison Was A Horseback Rider Before She Was an Actress

Before devoting herself to acting full-time, Mikey had a very intense career path: horseback riding. Her family is made up of dedicated equestrians and cowboys, according to a January 2025 profile in The Cut.

While she’s no longer a competitive horseback rider, the Better Things star has retained an interest in horses. Early in that profile, the writer notes that she was perusing horses available for adoption.

She admitted that it was “painful” to give up riding to pursue acting. “I loved the ritual of getting to the barn and taking care of my horse, but it’s kind of an isolating sport,” she told the outlet.

Mikey Madison attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

She Has A Twin Brother

Mikey has four siblings, including one twin brother. It’s clear that she’s very close with her twin, and she’s referenced him in a few interviews.

She mentioned wanting to collaborate with her brother on a few future projects in the above-mentioned Cut interview. “I have a couple of personal stories that I’d love to work with my twin brother on,” she said.

Additionally, she mentioned that she spoke with her brother after finding out about her Oscar nomination in a Variety interview. “I was on FaceTime with my mom, my dad, my dog and my twin brother this morning, and I’m humbled; absolutely overjoyed,” she said.

Even though it’s clear that they’re very close now, Mikey admitted that back when they were growing up there was some distance between her and her twin.

Mikey Madison attends the 2024 Beyond Fest screening of “Anora” at Vista Theatre on October 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“My twin brother would pretend that we weren’t siblings, people would be like on the last day of school ‘Miles why would you be getting into [Mikey’s] car with her?’ and he was like, ‘Oh, she’s my sister,'” she told W.

“He has since apologized,” she quipped.

Mikey Madison Is a Proud Dog & Cat Mom

Given her background in horseback riding, it should come as no surprise to learn that Mikey has a soft spot for animals. She gushed about both of her pets in an August 2024 Esquire profile.

Her pets have cute names that go hand-in-hand with each other.

“His name is Jam, because I have a cat named Biscuit,” she told the magazine. Adorable!