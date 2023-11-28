Kristen Doute Reveals Heart-Shattering Miscarriage: It Was “F–king …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kristen Doute has opened up the most painful and personal of losses.

The former Vanderpump Rules cast member — who was fired by Bravo in June 2020 amid a racism scandal — recently revealed to listeners of her Sex, Love and What Else Matters podcast that she suffered a miscarriage while trying to conceive her first child with boyfriend Luke Broderick.

The 40-year old said she was six weeks along at the time.

Kristen Doute attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood. ((Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this,” Kristen explained on the broadcast.

“I know so many women have been through this.”

Detailing the “f-cking terrifying” development, Doute said on the podcast that her pregnancy was not viable because it was considered a “blighted ovum.”

(NOTE: According to the Mayo Clinic, the term “blighted ovum” is now known as an “anembryonic pregnancy,” which occurs when an embryo never forms or stops forming and is reabsorbed by the body.)

Kristen Doute attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Charlie’s Angels” at Westwood Regency Theater on November 11, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Continued Doute on this tragic topic:

“You always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?’

“And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out, up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why [this happened].

“The only silver lining, the fact that we’ve now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again.”

Wow. So it sounds like the miscarriage really just happened. How awful.

Kristen Doute attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Thankfully, Doute said she didn’t have any trouble conceiving… and she remains optimistic she can carry a healthy child to term.

“We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age,” she added.

“I haven’t gone through IVF, I haven’t frozen my eggs, I haven’t done anything. I just think there’s sometime in God’s plan.”

The couple started dating in 2022 and revealed last month on Kristen’s podcast that they were hoping to become parents.

We wish them the absolute best luck in making this dream come true.