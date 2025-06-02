Katie Thurston Says She’s Losing Hair, Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katie Thurston is here with a very painful and very personal update on her ongoing health struggle.

As previously reported, the former Bachelorette lead has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which has spread to her liver.

“After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver,” the reality star told Instagram followers in late March, emphasizing the “scary” nature of this extreme diagnosis.

Fast forward to Sunday, June 1…



Katie Thurston attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition on March 29, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

“I wanted to do weekly check-ins that are just like uncut, raw emotions of whatever comes to my mind. I just finished my second month of treatment and if you’re asking how long treatment is, technically forever,” the 34-year old told fans.

“I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly.”

Thurston, who announced her condition in February, continued as follows:

“Right now, after finishing two months of my medication, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps. Working on that. I’m losing my memory. That’s great. Going through customs and them being like, ‘Where are you coming from?’ And I looked at him and I was like, ‘I don’t remember. I don’t remember.’”

Katie Thurston during her run as The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Thurston also said that she and her husband, Jeff Arcuri, try to find humor in the very sad situation.

We “laugh about it now,” the former ABC personality explained. But yeah, cancer is sh-t Sometimes I’m like, ‘Stop feeling bad for yourself.’ Other times I’m like, ‘You’re allowed to feel bad for yourself. Cancer f-cking sucks.”

It sure does.

Not long after Thurston said her cancer had reached stage 4 level, Acuri left a comment on his wife’s Instagram page that simply read:

“You’re the strongest woman I know. We got this.”

Katie Thurston attends Freeform Hosts ‘Halloween Road’ Talent And Press Preview Night at Heritage Square Museum on September 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The ex-Bachelorette went on to say that she’s at the phase of treatment where she has to make “big decisions” about how to treat her liver, whether that be radiation, ablation, histotripsy.

“Anyway, it’s National Cancer Survivors Day. Every day that I’m alive, I’m a survivor,” she added. “So go me, I guess.”

Thurston captioned her latest post, “It’s #nationalcancersurvivorsday so here are my thoughts on my #breastcancer experiences so far including updates on #zoladex #lupron and #histotripsy #metastaticbreastcancer.”

We continue to wish Katie Thurston all the best. She could use all of your prayers and thoughts right about now.