Katie Thurston Reveals Breast Cancer Is Stage 4, Has Spread to Her Liver

We have some unfortunate news to report about one of reality TV’s most beloved stars.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer back in February.

She’s offered frequent, candid updates throughout her treatment, revealing earlier this week that she feared a diagnosis of stage four cancer.

Sadly, Katie revealed today that her worst fears were confirmed, and her cancer has spread to her liver.

Katie Thurston during her run as The Bachelorette. (ABC)

Katie Thurston says she remains optimistic about her treatment

“After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver,” Katie shared in an Instagram post.

“It is fairly small, however, it does put me at stage four,” she continued, adding:

“I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be.”

Obviously, this is not the news that Katie was hoping to receive following her latest round of tests.

Katie explained that despite the prognosis, she remains “very optimistic” about her future.

She informed fans that she is “triple positive,” and the cancerous spots on her liver are “fairly small and detected early.”

“43 days since diagnosis and still no treatment? There is a lot of testing and prep that goes into cancer treatment. One important test is checking to see if the cancer has metastasized (spread),” Katie added in a caption.

“Unfortunately for me, mine has and I am now #stage4breastcancer . I’ll finally start my treatment next week.”

Katie Thurston attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Katie receives an outpouring of support from fans

The news comes just days after Katie revealed that she had married longtime boyfriend Jeff Arcuri in a small, private ceremony.

Today, Jeff was one of thousands of commenters who offered loving and supportive words

“You’re the strongest woman I know. We got this,” Arcuri wrote.

“You’ve got this Katie. Someone told me it would be the hardest year of my life, but it will give me back the rest of my life. Your positivity will be the backbone of it all, sending so much love!!” another supporter wrote.

Katie Thurston attends Freeform Hosts ‘Halloween Road’ Talent And Press Preview Night at Heritage Square Museum on September 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Both my aunts survived stage 4 very advanced cancers and both have been in remission fior for 25+ years. You got this!” a third chimed in.

“You got this Katie ! Prayers to you,” wrote Grant Ellis, the most recent star of The Bachelor.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of fans wishing Katie all the best in her road to recovery.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.