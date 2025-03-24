Katie Thurston & Jeff Arcuri MARRIED Amidst ‘Bachelorette’ Alum’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katie Thurston is married!

After her Bachelor Fam breakups and especially in light of her cancer diagnosis, she deserves good things.

As her fans already know, she has found happiness with comedian Jeff Arcuri.

Now, the two have married in a private and almost secret wedding ceremony.

Katie Thurston attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Katie Thurston married Jeff Arcuri

Us Weekly reports that former The Bachelorette leading lady Katie Thurston married comedian Jeff Arcuri on Saturday, March 22.

Before that, the report details, Katie actually leaked the information — by accident — during an interview just two days earlier.

The topic was her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis. As Katie discussed the impact of her treatments on their relationship, she spilled the proverbial beans.

“You would think it would cause more tribulation or problems between you,” Katie Thurston began.

“But it’s bonded us more than anything else,” she shared, “which is why we’re moving up the wedding a little bit.”

Then, perhaps after realizing that she’d said more than she had intended, Katie specified: “We’re getting married in two days.”

Katie Thurston attends CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella on April 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy)

They timed the wedding ahead of Katie Thurston’s cancer treatments

A tearful Katie Thurston then gushed about Jeff Arcuri’s “sweet sentiment of being there for me” ahead of her new cancer treatments.

Starting on Thursday, March 27, Katie becomes part of the I-Spy breast cancer trial. This individualized treatment will likely include multiple rounds of chemo, followed by surgery.

“It was so sweet,” Katie described. “Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding. And there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like.”

Continuing the story, Katie Thurston shared how Jeff Arcuri had brought their wedding date even closer.

“And one night he said, ‘I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow,'” she recalled.

“We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State,” Katie detailed. She added: “We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us.”

Katie Thurston attends the premiere of Whitney presents The OnlyFans Roast of Bert Kreischer on OFTV at Sunset at the Edition on March 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for OnlyFans)

They are planning a larger wedding for the future

“It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health,” Katie Thurston emphasized. “He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise.”

Unfortunately, cancer and other serious ailments are alarmingly common times for women to find that their partner or spouse has abandoned them. This couple is choosing a better path.

In addition to obtaining their marriage license and marrying, they are also planning a larger wedding ceremony — for after this cancer battle is over and won.