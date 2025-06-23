Anna Camp’s Girlfriend is Very Young, And the Actress Doesn’t Care What You …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Anna Camp is not singing a very happy tune at the moment.

The Pitch Perfect star went public on June 18 with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, a stylist she started dating about six years after Camp’s divorce from Skylar Astin.

For the record, Camp is 42 years old. Astin is 24.

This seems to matter to some folks out there.

Anna Camp and her girlfriend stylist Jade Whipkey attend “Bride Hard” premiere at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) theatre in Los Angeles on June 18, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

After garnering some criticism from total strangers on the Internet, Camp fired back late last week with an Instagram that read as follows:

“I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them. We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.”

Added Camp in the wake of this backlash:

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I’m wishing everyone well, especially this pride month.”

(Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Whipkey confirmed she was dating the actress via a social media post about five weeks ago.

“Her smile is a poem,” Jade wrote in a sweet message shared to her Instagram Stories May 13, which Anna later reposted. “Her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.”

Prior to this message, Camp posted a snapshot on her Instagram Story of Whipkey taking a sip of wine with a meal, writing along with it:

“Date night.”

In general, Camp has been honest about the massive “change” she experienced following her divorce in 2019.

Anna Camp attends the YOU S5 NYC Special Screening at the Paris Theater on April 23, 2025 in New York City. (Getty)

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” the veteran star explained on a panel not long after her marriage ended.

“I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also really empowering…I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I’ve been making have been for the best. So, that’s good.”

She sounded well-grounded at the time, too.

“I think that I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason,” Camp added.

“I’ve also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.”

Prior to embarking on her romance with Whipkey, Camp was married to actor Michael Mosley until 2013.

As cited above, she then married another Pitch Perfect alum, Skylar Astin, in 2016; the two separated after about two years of marriage in April 2019 and finalized their divorce in August of that same year.