Hulk Hogan Hospitalized, Rumored to Be ‘On Deathbed’

Hulk Hogan was reportedly hospitalized this week, and at least one insider believes the wrestling legend may be approaching the end of his life.

Bubba the Love Sponge, a popular radio host and former friend of Hogan’s, stated during his podcast this morning that he believes Hogan “might not make it.”

“It’s not good,” the media personality said of Hogan’s condition.

Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Former friend of Hulk Hogan’s delivers dire news

“I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to say their goodbyes.”

Bubba conceded that he’s no longer close with Hogan, and one of his co-hosts suggested that WWE icon might wish to reconcile “on his deathbed.”

Asked about his sources, Bubba described them as “pretty damn reliable” and stated that he was last in contact with the informant on Tuesday evening

“Hogan is in a hospital, and I’ve heard people say that he might not make it.”

Hulk Hogan takes the stage during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The grim news quickly made the rounds on social media, thanks in large part to a viral tweet reading:

“It’s not officially confirmed, but Bubba The Love Sponge is saying Hulk Hogan is in the hospital, and ‘might not make it.'”

Bubba and the Hulkster’s complicated past

Bubba was a central figure in the Hulk Hogan sex tape scandal of 2012.

You may recall that Hogan sued Bubba, accusing him of illicitly filming a sexual encounter and leaking the tape that led to years of legal entanglements.

None of that means that Bubba is necessarily an unreliable source, but the past between these two complicates the situation.

Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan dances during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Reports about Hogan’s condition vary widely

Us Weekly is now reporting that Hogan underwent “serious ” heart surgery a few weeks ago and is currently recovering.

According to TMZ, however, reps for Hogan concede that the 71-year-old is in the hospital, but they deny that he’s on his deathbed.

The Hulk’s team insists that he checked in for relatively minor back and neck issues and will be released soon.

TMZ notes that Hulk just underwent neck surgery last month, so the fact that he’s back in the hospital might not be a good sign.

The outlet also reports that Hogan has undergone “countless procedures done to try and fix what his body went through in the ring during his legendary run.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.