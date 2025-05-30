Elon Musk Accused of Rampant Use of Ketamine, Ecstasy, Psychedelic Mushrooms During Time …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Move over, Hunter S. Thompson!

There’s a new (alleged) illicit substance enthusiast storming America’s campaign trails, and he’s (allegedly) been loading himself up with more mind-altering chemicals than the lost-and-found box at a Phish concert.

Yes, according to a new report from the New York Times, Elon Musk was “using drugs far more intensely than previously known” during his time with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Musk’s was doing drugs ‘daily,’ experienced issues with bladder, insiders claim

“Mr. Musk’s drug consumption went well beyond occasional use. He told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder, a known effect of chronic use,” the Times reported today, adding:

“He took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. And he traveled with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall, according to a photo of the box and people who have seen it.”

Reports of Musk serving as the Trump campaign’s answer to Keith Richards come as the billionaire attempts to distance himself from the world of politics following his unsuccessful efforts to root out fraud and slash spending in the federal government.

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

But he might find it difficult to shake off the stench of his DOGE failure amid failed promises to unearth massive corruption, and a new budget bill that will significantly increase the deficit.

‘Unclear’ if Musk was high during DOGE efforts

The Times says that it’s currently “unclear” if Musk continued his daily drug intake once Trump was elected and he was given a position in the administration.

The paper notes, however, that in recent months, Musk “has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.”

This coincided with a tumultuous period in the Tesla CEO’s personal life, during which the public learned that Musk had more baby mamas than previously thought, and at least one of them intended to sue him for child support.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

“Some people who knew him worried about his frequent drug use, mood swings and fixation on having more children,” the Times wrote of Musk’s brief but eventful stint with the federal government.

In the past, Musk has opened up about his mental health issues — describing, in one interview, “great highs, terrible lows and unrelenting stress” — which he treated with a “small amount” of ketamine on a bi-weekly basis.

A powerful anesthetic initially developed as a pharmaceutical alternative to PCP, ketamine has made headlines in recent years due to its increasing popularity as a recreational drug and its role in the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

We obviously can’t confirm or deny any of the claims made in today’s bombshell report, but some of the details would go a long way toward explaining Musk’s “sense of humor.”

Just kidding, Elon!