Brit Eady Sues Bravo For $20 Million Over Explicit Photo: That Wasn’t Me Giving …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brit Eady is taking legal action against the network that made her famous.

In connection with the series of events that got Kenya Moore fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta (more on that later), Brit is now suing Bravo for $20 million.

According to a new report by TMZ, Brit filed a defamation lawsuit against the network on Thursday.

Brit Eady looks angry in this scene from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ (Bravo)

She paired that move with a lengthy Instagram post in which she revealed that she would not be attending the taping of this season’s RHOA reunion show.

Brit Eady says blurred explicit photo on RHOA was NOT her

“I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode 5. That photo was not me,” Eady said in her statement.

“As the episode makes clear; I did not see the photo at the time. Rather, I was made aware of the photo being presented at the event, and based on what I was told, assumed that it was a photo of me — which is why I reacted in the way that I did,” she continued, adding:

“I did not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it wasn’t me.”

Brit Eady during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ (Bravo)

Kenya Moore’s bizarre act of revenge

As you may recall, Eady’s RHOA costar Kenya Moore revealed what she claimed was an explicit photo of Brit in a scene filmed during the grand opening of Kenya’s new hair salon.

The images were blurred by Bravo, but judging by the other cast members’ reactions, they left very little to the imagination.

“I am mortified,” Porsha Williams said in a confessional. “I didn’t want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don’t support this.”

Moore was originally scheduled to appear in all of RHOA Season 16.

But she’s now been indefinitely suspended from the show that made her famous. And it seems unlikely that she’ll return.

Kenya Moore attends the Atlanta LGBTQ+ Tastemaker Screening of “Mean Girls” at AMC Madison Yards 8 on January 09, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Still, Brit feels that her employer didn’t do enough to protect her and create a safe working environment.

Industry experts suspect that her lawsuit will be dismissed, but just by filing it, Brit has sent a powerful message.

Eady joined the show in its 16th season, and it’s currently unclear if she intends to return for Season 17.

The fact that she’s willing to burn this bridge with Bravo makes us think that she’s decided against continuing her career as a reality star.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.