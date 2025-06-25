Diddy Prosecutors Withdraw Charges Ahead of Closing Arguments: What’s Next For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

After nearly two months of courtroom drama and testimony from 34 witnesses, the defense and the prosecution have both rested their cases in the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Thursday, both sides will present their closing arguments, and the jury could begin deliberating as early as this afternoon.

If Diddy were convicted on all the original charges against him, he would almost certainly spend the rest of his life behind bars.

But in a stunning turn of events, prosecutors have dropped several of those charges, just 24 hours before the trial comes to a close.

Sean “Diddy” Combs speaks at press conference, 24 October 2007, announcing an alliance with Ciroc Vodka in New York. (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy prosecutors backpedal on multiple charges ahead of closing arguments

According to a new report from TMZ, prosecutors sent a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian informing him that they’re abiding by his instructions to “streamline” jury instructions by dropping certain charges.

And that single move could have a massive impact on Combs’ future.

The prosecutors have dropped kidnapping charges, apparently deciding that they failed to prove Diddy held ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and former assistant Capricorn Clark against their will.

They’ve also dropped arson charges stemming from claims that Combs blew up Kid Cudi’s car after learning that the rapper was dating Cassie.

Honoree Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Prosecutors will also drop at least one charge of aiding and abetting sex trafficking, but the letter reportedly didn’t go into detail on that matter.

So where does the disgraced mogul stand as a jury prepares to decide his fate?

Well, his defense team gambled on a very bold strategy — and it could be a sign of confidence in their case … or an indication that they believe their client is cooked.

Diddy defense team ‘takes a page out of Harvey Weinstein’s book’

In a move that shocked many legal experts, Diddy’s defense team presented a very short case and called no witnesses earlier this week.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean “Diddy” Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“That is my decision, your honor,” Combs said when the judge asked if he understood that this would be his only opportunity to tell his side of the story.

There’s nothing unusual about a defendant declining to take the stand. But it’s more than a little surprising that the defense chose to call no witnesses at all.

The situation has led many media outlets to compare Diddy’s strategy to that of Harvey Weinstein, whose lawyers also declined to call any witnesses.

Of course, Weinstein is currently serving two concurrent sentences that will likely have him behind bars for the rest of his life, so he might not be the ideal model for courtroom strategizing.

Diddy attends 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Diddy’s final thoughts

As the testimony portion of the trial drew to a close, Judge Subraimian asked Combs about his mental state.

“I’m doing great, your honor,” Diddy stated after the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York rested its case.

“I’ve been wanting to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job,” he added.

It might be the last time that Combs speaks in court. And if he’s convicted, it might be the last we hear from him for a very long time.