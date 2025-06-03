Dwight Eubanks Diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dwight Eubanks is in need of your thoughts and prayers.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and famous hair stylist announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer.

After getting some bloodwork done in January and then a follow-up test in April, Eubanks told People Magazine that his doctors confirmed the diagnosis about two months ago.

Dwight Eubanks attends a fashion charity benefit at Stage 48 on September 11, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

“I was shocked. I was angry,” Eubanks told this outlet.

“I was just emotionally a wreck. When you hear the word cancer, you freak out. I’m human. Society has told us that cancer was just devastating and, you know, you just have days to live. So of course I freaked out and I think I’m still freaked out.”

Nearly 30 years ago, Eubanks’ grandfather passed away from his same disease.

For the record, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer among men in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Sadly, Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than White men.

Dwight Eubanks attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 25th Awards Gala on November 11, 2013 in Washington City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thurgood Marshall College Fund)

Eubanks appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of series star NeNe Leakes, sharing numerous scenes with cast members such as Shereé Whitfield and Kim Zolciak.

In the years since his his program exit and falling out with Leakes, Eubanks opened and now operates the Purple Door Salon in Atlanta.

He has appeared on several seasons of Bravo’s Married to Medicine.

Dwight Eubanks attends Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Bryant Park on February 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images for IMG)

Eubanks was also diagnosed with HIV the 1980s.

He told People he is still working with his doctors on a treatment plan that will best suit him.

“I feel good,” Eubanks emphasized.

“I’m 64, that’s young to me…We’re all going to go through something. But when we reach those bridges, you have to pick yourself up, dust yourself off and carry on. Because life really is a beautiful thing.”