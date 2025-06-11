Aaron Rodgers Wife: Is Brittani Really The One?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard right now, Aaron Rodgers is pretty much a pompous A-Hole.

As you also may have heard by now, Aaron Rodgers is suddenly a married man.

On June 10, the new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed that he gotten secretly hitched, telling press that the ceremony was “a couple months” ago.

This confirmation came a month after Rodgers was spotted wearing what looked to be a wedding band at a Kentucky Derby event in May.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on after beating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 5, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Previously, we knew that Rodgers have been engaged to Shailene Woodley and that the actress had labeled the relationship as toxic.

With that relationship long over, fans and critics have been wondering for about a day now: Who is Aaron Rodgers’ wife?!?!?

The future Hall of Famer first said he had a girlfriend during a December 2024 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

He offered up few details about his new partner, Brittani, although he shared that she tends to stay out of the spotlight, which might explain why we can’t even confirm right now whether or not she’s his spouse.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

“I’m in a different phase of my life,” Rodgers said on April 17 to McAfee. “I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me.”

The polarizing football player dated Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick, along with Woodley.

In his 2024 Netflix series, Rogers said of this high profile relationships:

“I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye. I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it. I enjoyed my private life.”

Aaron Rodgers gives a thumbs up to the crowd at the 15th hole on day one of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Back in April, Rodgers did confirm that he wasn’t dating Britney Spears (this is “Brittani with an ‘i,'” he explained) and that his then-girlfriend (or wife?) was not on social media.

A few months earlier, the quarterback at least emphasized that his feelings for Brittani were VERY strong.

After McAfee suggested that Rodgers was “in love” during his December episode, the multiple-time MVP smiled and replied: “It’s a good feeling boys. It is.”

Just last month, meanwhile, Patrick referred to Rodgers as “emotionally abusive” when talking to Sage Steele on a podcast, adding:

“He leaves a trail of blood. I don’t think I’m saying too much earth-shattering stuff after there’s been enough out there. [The breakup] gave me the greatest gift, which was myself. I was, like, ‘Wow.’ It gave me the greatest gift of how much I needed to show up for myself and take care of myself.”