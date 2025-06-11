Allison Mack is MARRIED After Prison, Predatory Cult

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Allison Mack is married?!

She is also, by the way, out of prison.

The disgraced former Smallville star and cult member completed 21 months of her three-year sentence.

As soon as she breathed fresh air, she heard wedding bells — marrying someone most accurately described as some guy named Frank.

Actress Allison Mack arrives at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York for a status conference, June 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Allison Mack got out of prison WAY early

On April 8, 2019, Allison Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She admitted to extortion and forced labor. All of this was part of her role as a high-ranking member of the NXIVM cult.

She had turned state’s witness against Keith Raniere, the leader of the cult.

She had delivered multiple women to “seduce” him.

These women, who had once believed that they were joining a women’s empowerment multi-level-marketing group, had been branded and blackmailed and ultimately trafficked to Raniere. Truly horrific, chilling stuff.

Actress Allison Mack departs the United States Eastern District Court after a bail hearing in relation to the sex trafficking charges filed against her on May 4, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Even with her cooperation, sentencing guidelines recommended about 14 to 17 years in prison.

However, US Attorneys recommended a favorable sentence.

Naturally, Mack’s attorneys requested zero time behind bars, citing her cooperation and her alleged remorse.

Mack ended up with a 3-year sentence. It began on September 13, 2021, and she was released on July 3, 2023.

Allison Mack is now married

On Wednesday, June 11, TMZ reported that Allison Mack is married to a man by the name of Frank.

Like her release from prison, this is stunning news to many.

Unlike her release, it is still fresh — as the small wedding ceremony took place the previous week.

The report detailed that Mack and Frank met in a dog park. In December of 2024, the two quietly became engaged.

Actress Allison Mack attends the “Love, Loss, And What I Wore” new cast member celebration at 44 1/2 on July 29, 2010. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Technically — as in, on paper — Mack has been married before. In 2017, she married Canadian actress Nicki Clyne.

However, this was apparently to appease Keith Raniere, as the NXIVM leader wanted Clyne to remain in the US. She, too, was a member of the cult. Following her arrest but before her plea and sentencing, Mack filed for divorce.

A fraudulent marriage to appease a cult leader in a pyramid scheme that operated on a campaign of blackmail and psychological torment isn’t exactly a win for diversity.

Everything about the cult is so deeply weird and upsetting.

Actress Allison Mack attends the FX Summer Comedies Party held at Lure on June 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images)

How should we feel about this?

This is a very complex topic. Most people deserve a chance for redemption, provided that they fully stop inflicting harm on others.

Unless anyone sees Allison Mack wielding a branding iron or whatever, she is presumably on the straight and narrow.

But there are some things that do such harm that the perpetrators never deserve a clean slate.

Does that apply to Mack? She was arguably both a victim and a perpetrator within NXIVM. That does not excuse her actions, but it’s something to consider.