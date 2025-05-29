Andrew and Tristan Tate Formally Charged With Rape, Sex Trafficking

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to grab headlines, two other highly controversial public figures are now facing similar charges and could wind up spending many years behind bars.

Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged with a total of 21 counts of rape and sex trafficking, in the UK, Crown Prosecution Service revealed this week.

The charges were authorized in January of last year but were not made public until today.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate speak during a protest against the Olympics next to the French Embassy to Romania in Bucharest, on July 28, 2004. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Tate brothers face long list of charges in the UK

Andrew, the more famous of the two, faces 10 charges related to three women that include rape, “actual bodily harm,” human trafficking and “controlling prostitution for gain,” according to the Associated Press.

His younger brother Tristan is facing 11 charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.

“They do this to any man who fights against them,” Andrew tweeted shortly after the charges were announced. “Never give up men. Never give in. Do not be scared.”

The Tates have built an audience of millions — most of whom are young men — largely by peddling online courses that promise success with both women and finances.

The Tates’ long history of legal issues

Andrew and Tristan were arrested in Romania in 2022 following claims that they started a criminal gang in the country and lured women there with the intention of exploiting them.

The brothers are still facing those charges, but their travel ban was lifted earlier this year, enabling them to leave the country.

At the time, the Tates made headlines by traveling to Florida, but they fled the state when they learned that authorities there were considering their own investigation.

Earlier today, Andrew tweeted that he intends to make a formal statement, but that statement has not yet arrived.

He did, however, retweet a follower who theorized that prison would actually be a good thing for the Tates, as it would “make their power level higher.”

“Going to prison in the UK isn’t by any means easy, however when you have wealth, power and a force behind you,” this person wrote.

“If they do actually go to prison, you do understand they’ll go in there like kings. Come out with more power, more connections and more knowledge. The people behind the plans do not think,” the fan continued.

“Prison will only make you stronger. Putting the Tates in ANY prison in the UK will only make their power level higher.

Well, that might be true. But it sounds like it’s a risk society is willing to take.