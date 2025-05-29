The Real Housewives of London Cast: REVEALED!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

History has been made, reality television fans.

On Thursday, Hayu revealed the cast of The Real Housewives of London, the network’s first-ever original series.

The series went into production in March 2025, marking 30th installment of the franchise overall — and the third one based in the UK following ITVBe’s The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Real Housewives of Jersey.

(Bravo also recently confirmed The Real Housewives of Rhode Island was on the way and we’ve heard that The Real Housewives New York City has been canceled.)

Say hello to the cast of The Real Housewives of London. (Hayu)

“Following an extremely popular casting process, we’re excited to confirm the group of dynamic women who make up The Real Housewives of London – Hayu’s first-ever commission of an original series,” said Hendrik McDermott, MD, Hayu, EMEA Networks & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal.

“As we continue evolving our strategy to super-serve loyal Hayu fans, we look forward to amplifying the unrivalled reality content offering that attracts and retains our subscribers.

“Hayu will be the exclusive home to this latest instalment in the world-renowned The Real Housewives franchise – brought to life through these six leading ladies.”

The cast includes Chicago native Juliet Angus, former model Amanda Cronin, Jamaica-born Karen Loderick-Peace, Australian native Juliet Mayhew, Iran-born Panthea Parker and Chelsea Cake Company cofounder Nessie Welschinger.

Amanda Cronin attends a photocall to promote the launch of Hayu’s first-ever original series, “The Real Housewives of London” at The Corinthia Hotel in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

For those wondering…

Hayu is a direct-to-consumer subscription video-on-demand service from NBCUniversal. It includes Bravo programming a day after its U.S. airing.

“Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne — they’re all navigating life, legacy and loyalty,” Hayu teased in a press release this week.

“With big personalities, deep histories, and no shortage of designer drama, the path to connection is never simple — but it’s always captivating. London’s calling… and these six ladies have answered.”

Now. Let’s meet the cast, shall we?

Juliet Mayhew, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Nessie Welschinger, Juliet Angus and Panthea Parker attend a photocall to promote the launch of Hayu’s first-ever original series, “The Real Housewives of London” at The Corinthia Hotel in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Hayu)

Juliet Angus is a “Chicago native and now a resident of West London. She is a wife and mom of two. She has been making serious waves east of the Atlantic, initially capturing the hearts of reality TV fans as a cast member on Ladies of London,” Hayu said in a press pack.

Juliet is a social media influencer, global brand partner, stylist and former fashion publicist.

According to Hayu, Amanda Cronin is “a former model turned entrepreneur and mother to 27-year-old artist daughter” and “the founder of the Amanda Caroline Beauty skincare brand and runs The Secret Door, an aesthetics and wellness clinic in Belgravia.”

She has “close ties” to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks and former The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

Fans may recognize Karen Loderick-Peace from the U.K. Housewives spinoff, The Real Housewives of Jersey.

“Born in Jamaica, Karen moved to the UK in her twenties, where she later met her husband Jeremy, former chairman and owner of West Bromwich Albion F.C.,” Hayu said. “The couple share three children and own five luxurious properties across London, Jersey and Barbados. She is currently preparing to launch her own fashion label, reflecting her passion for style and design.”

(Hayu)

Juliet Mayhew is a close friend of The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Stanbury, “Australian native and former Miss Galaxy Universe, Juliet moved to the UK at the age of 12,” said Hayu, adding:

“Now living in one of Chelsea’s most desirable neighbourhoods, Juliet is married to ‘Tiggy’, with whom she has two teenage children. A former actress turned creative producer, she is a committed philanthropist and also specialises in hosting immersive events through her successful event planning company — catering to some of the world’s most elite clients.”

Born in Iran, Panthea Parker “moved to England at the age of four. She lives in North London with her husband Ed and their three children,” Hayu said, noting that she also has an adult son from her first marriage.

Panthea is described as being “known for her high-society lifestyle and formidable social circle, Panthea has embraced a life of glamour, having been on the Mayfair scene since the ‘90s, where she was a fixture at Annabel’s partying with A-listers.”

(Hayu)

London born and raised, Nessie Welschinger “shares her Chelsea family home – and a 500-year-old estate, nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds – with her husband Remy and their three children,” Hayu said.

“A former Global Head of Equity at Schroders, she now runs the renowned Chelsea Cake Company, boasting high-profile clientele including Queen Elizabeth II, having made one of her 90th birthday cakes.”

Welschinger previously appeared on the U.K. reality competition Bake Off: The Professionals.