Pippa Middleton: what is her history of being married and divorced? How many kids does she have?

Obviously, Pippa is famous first and foremost for her famous sister: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

Following the 2011 royal wedding, she went on to have her own relationship ups and downs, including a marriage and becoming a mother.

Where do things stand for Pippa today?

Pippa Middleton attends the British Heart Foundation: Roll Out The Red Ball at The Savoy Hotel on February 11, 2016. (Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews married in 2017

In 2011, Pippa Middleton turned heads and garnered international attention as the Maid of Honor at sister Kate Middleton’s wedding to Prince William.

Five years later, Pippa’s own relationship grew more serious.

In July of 2016, James Matthews proposed to Pippa in Lake District in northwestern England.

She said yes, beginning the couple’s engagement.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Pippa had known James since 2007, when they met at the luxury Eden Rock hotel in St. Bart’s.

(Yes, the Middleton family was wealthy and privileged long before Kate and William married. So is the Matthews family, as they own that luxury hotel)

Though Pippa would go on to date others, including Nico Jackson as late as 2013.

By early 2016, she and James were obviously more than friends. And in May of 2017, the two married.

Pippa Matthews looks on from the Royal Box during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Who is James Matthews?

James Matthews is a former professional racing driver. He also works as a hedge fund manager.

His father is Laird of Glen Affric. A Laird is a minor Scottish lord. Glen Affric is a 10,000-acre Scottish estate.

And yes, James is expected to inherit his father’s lairdship.

At that time, Pippa will have the title Lady Glen Affric.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews at Wimbledon 2021. (Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On October 15, 2018, Pippa and James welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William.

The two welcomed Grace Elizabeth Jane on March 15, 2021.

And, in late June of 2022, Pippa and James welcomed their third child: Rose Louise Victoria.

Pippa Middleton leaves after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Is Pippa Middleton divorced?

Until humanity finds a cure for death, all marriages will end. Even then, many will continue to end in divorce.

However, there is no evidence that Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have divorced, plan to divorce, or are separated. Instead, there are just a bunch of rumors and baseless headlines claiming otherwise.

There are various “AI” (if these plagiarism engines can even be called that) articles on the internet claiming otherwise, enough that Google’s notoriously awful “AI Overview” has claimed to numerous people that Pippa and James have split. That does not make it true.

If and when Pippa Middleton and James Matthews decide to get divorced, we here at THG will be sure to report it.