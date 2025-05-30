Lester Holt’s Final NBC Nightly News Broadcast: Who Will Replace Him? What Will He …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the end of an era at the NBC Nightly News, as Lester Holt is stepping away from the anchor’s desk today after nearly 11 years.

Holt has been the face of the network’s flagship broadcast since he took over the job from Brian Williams back in 2015.

In an emotional announcement, Holt revealed in February that he would be stepping down following a historic run.

Lester Holt attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Lobby Arrivals at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TIME)

What’s next for Lester Holt?

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” he wrote at the time.

“As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

It’s a sad day for fans of the journalist who was voted “the most-trusted television news personality” in two consecutive years. But Holt isn’t stepping away from the spotlight entirely.

NBC has confirmed that the 66-year-old will continue to host the network’s wildly popular Dateline news magazine.

Newscaster Lester Holt attends NBCUniversal’s Summer Press Day 2018 at The Universal Studios Backlot on May 2, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In the wake of Holt’s announcement, fans, friends, and colleagues rushed to pay tribute to the news legend.

“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, wrote in a message to staff.

“Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.”

Who will replace Lester Holt?

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt speaks onstage during ‘V.F. Sneak Peek: “Queen & Slim”‘ at Vanity Fair’s 6th Annual New Establishment Summit at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

NBC Nightly News viewers will still be seeing a familiar face when they tune in, as Lester will be replaced by Tom Llamas, a longtime correspondent for broadcast.

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Additionally, he’s been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers.”

Tom Llamas participates in the featured session: Leguizamo Does America: Next Stop Austin during SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 14, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

AT 45, Llamas is relatively young for an anchor position, but with 12 years of TV news experience and four years at NBC, he certainly has the necessary experience.

TV news anchors occupy an important place in the American media landscape.

And for more than a decade, Lester Holt has served as a trustworthy voice during some of this nation’s most divided times.

We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.