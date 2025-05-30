Lester Holt’s Final NBC Nightly News Broadcast: Who Will Replace Him? What Will He …

It’s the end of an era at the NBC Nightly News, as Lester Holt is stepping away from the anchor’s desk today after nearly 11 years.
Holt has been the face of the network’s flagship broadcast since he took over the job from Brian Williams back in 2015.
In an emotional announcement, Holt revealed in February that he would be stepping down following a historic run.
What’s next for Lester Holt?
“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” he wrote at the time.
“As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”
It’s a sad day for fans of the journalist who was voted “the most-trusted television news personality” in two consecutive years. But Holt isn’t stepping away from the spotlight entirely.
NBC has confirmed that the 66-year-old will continue to host the network’s wildly popular Dateline news magazine.
In the wake of Holt’s announcement, fans, friends, and colleagues rushed to pay tribute to the news legend.
“He has led the network during some of the country’s most fraught and challenging times in the past decade,” Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News, wrote in a message to staff.
“Quite simply, Lester is the beating heart of this news organization.”
Who will replace Lester Holt?
NBC Nightly News viewers will still be seeing a familiar face when they tune in, as Lester will be replaced by Tom Llamas, a longtime correspondent for broadcast.
“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of NBC Nightly News,” Rodriguez said in a statement.
“Additionally, he’s been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers.”
AT 45, Llamas is relatively young for an anchor position, but with 12 years of TV news experience and four years at NBC, he certainly has the necessary experience.
TV news anchors occupy an important place in the American media landscape.
And for more than a decade, Lester Holt has served as a trustworthy voice during some of this nation’s most divided times.
We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.