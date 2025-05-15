Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child (At What’s Probably an Awkward Time)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tiffany Trump just welcomed a new member of her family.

On Thursday, she announced the birth of a baby boy.

This is her and her husband’s first child!

In addition to a sweet photo of her newborn, she also revealed his name.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos arrive for church services at St. John’s Church on January 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tiffany Trump welcomes Baby #1

On Thursday, May 15, the only child of Donald Trump and Marla Maples took to her Instagram to share the news.

Tiffany Trump shared a black-and-white photo of her hand and a teeny-tiny foot. The foot of a newborn.

Part of her caption listed the same date, indicating the date of her son’s birth.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy,” Tiffany began her caption.

She revealed her newborn’s name:

“Alexander Trump Boulos.” That is a solid first name.

“We love you beyond words!” Tiffany gushed. “Thank you for coming into our lives!”

Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Lara Trump listen to former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak to the media during his criminal trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This is their first child

Alexander is 31-year-old Tiffany’s first child. She shares him with husband Michael Boulos.

While her son does have what many would consider an unfortunate middle name, the association will likely be unavoidable in many social circles for many years anyway.

And hey, if you have to have a name that carries heavy stigma, it might as well be the middle name. “Alexander T Boulos” is entirely inoffensive.

Tiffany and Michael met in 2018.

That summer, she was vacationing in Greece with Lindsay Lohan.

The two married at her father’s infamous Palm Beach resort in November of 2022.

In October of 2024, then-candidate Donald Trump broke the news of his daughter’s pregnancy, though she herself had not made it public.

Donald Trump stands with daughter Tiffany Trump after he delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2020. (Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Is this a weird time to have a Trump baby? Yeah

Even though Tiffany did not seem to involve herself in Trump’s 2024 campaign as she did in 2016 and 2020, the man’s shadow may seem inescapable to his descendants.

On the positive side, Tiffany’s family wealth means that she and little Alexander will be insulated from most of the financial woes that continue to worsen in the current United States economy.

But on the other side of things, Alexander will bear the onus of growing up as a member of one of the most controversial families in American history.

There is one other positive side. As with other infamous families, name-changes are a route to blissful anonymity for those of unfortunate descent. Little Alexander is not to blame for his ancestor’s divisive politics.