Tiffany Trump Reveals Due Date, Sex of First Child!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tiffany Trump generally keeps a pretty low profile.

In fact, when she showed up to her father’s inauguration back in January, a lot of folks were shocked to learn that Tiffany was pregnant with her first child.

These days, Donald’s youngest daughter is still expecting — but it seems that that won’t be the case for much longer!

Tiffany Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, and her husband Michael Boulos arrive for church services at St. John’s Church on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Tiffany took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal both her due date and the sex of her first baby.

Rocking a blue dress to signify that she’s expecting a boy, Tiffany cradled her baby bump in a photo captioned, “1 month.”

Tiffany first hinted at the timeline of her pregnancy while posting about Donald’s inauguration earlier this year.

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention inside an empty Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad’s inauguration as the 47th President,” she captioned a photo carousel of photos from the occasion, noting that she was “marking 6 months pregnant”

Not much is known about Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos, but he comes from money, and the president sang his praises at a campaign event last year.

Insiders say Donald Trump is thrilled that like his eldest daughter, Ivanka, Tiffany married an heir from an old-money family.

Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement back in January of 2021.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos pose backstage for Taoray Wang fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Taoray Wang)

“Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.

Tiffany did not reveal an exact due date in her latest post, but it sounds as though she’s expected to give birth sometime in May.

We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available!