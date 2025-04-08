Tiffany Trump Reveals Due Date, Sex of First Child!

Tiffany Trump generally keeps a pretty low profile.
In fact, when she showed up to her father’s inauguration back in January, a lot of folks were shocked to learn that Tiffany was pregnant with her first child.
These days, Donald’s youngest daughter is still expecting — but it seems that that won’t be the case for much longer!
Tiffany Trump’s due date is right around the corner
Tiffany took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal both her due date and the sex of her first baby.
Rocking a blue dress to signify that she’s expecting a boy, Tiffany cradled her baby bump in a photo captioned, “1 month.”
Tiffany first hinted at the timeline of her pregnancy while posting about Donald’s inauguration earlier this year.
“January 20th, 2025 the evening of my dad’s inauguration as the 47th President,” she captioned a photo carousel of photos from the occasion, noting that she was “marking 6 months pregnant”
Tiffany follows in her sister’s footsteps
Not much is known about Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos, but he comes from money, and the president sang his praises at a campaign event last year.
Insiders say Donald Trump is thrilled that like his eldest daughter, Ivanka, Tiffany married an heir from an old-money family.
Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement back in January of 2021.
“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
“Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”
“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire, and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a source close to the situation tells Page Six.
Tiffany did not reveal an exact due date in her latest post, but it sounds as though she’s expected to give birth sometime in May.
We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as new information becomes available!