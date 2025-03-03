Bethenny Frankel Trashes the F-ck Out of Real Housewives Reboot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bethenny Frankel would like your attention, please.

She would also like to make her feelings known on the franchise that helped make her famous — and just how far it has fallen, in this former reality star’s opinion.

Bethenny Frankel attends “Elf” Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on November 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In a TikTok video that has since been deleted, Frankel addressed the brand new cast that Bravo introduced last year to comprise The Real Housewives of New York City.

Frankel went in and said reboot is “unwatchable,” citing reaction videos shared via TikTok, and added: “Justice for Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer].”

This would be a list of the veteran stars that got pink-slipped in exchange for Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan.

“They were ride or die. That show was on their back and all of a sudden they all got replaced,” Bethenny continued, referring to the old cast who were dropped in 2022 after 13 seasons.

“They were all sitting on the shelf like Toy Story, hoping someone was gonna come play with them.”

Bethenny Frankel attends the Paramount’s Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 7, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Bethenny also alleged that “a lot more money was spent on the new cast,” money that she believes was not well spent.

“[The original cast] have always been like the stepchildren. They’ve always been discarded. I know the money they’ve gotten paid, I know the demotions, the budgets, the premiere budgets,” Bethenny said on her video.

The Skinnygirl founder expounded as follows, trying to make it clear she wasn’t taking a personal shots:

“The new girls, I’m sure they’re lovely. I haven’t seen the show. I am actually sure they are lovely. But these women, as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road.”

Bethenny Frankel attends Heidi Klum’s 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Earlier this year, McSweeney sued Andy Cohen and Bravo, claiming that the network preyed upon her alcoholism, Andy kept a coterie of favorite Housewives and toxic work environment.

It’s been an ugly few months in many respects when it comes to this franchise.

“You got like 200,000 viewers watching this piece of trash. So, go get the old girls and dust them off and mix them in. Humble pie is coming in hot,” Frankel said over the weekend.

Bethenny helped launch this version of The Real Housewives in 2008, starring in Seasons 1 to 3. She then rejoined the show at the start of Season 7 and left again after 11.

In March 2022, Bravo revealed they’d be rebooting the francise with a new cast after 13 seasons.