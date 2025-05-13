The Bachelorette Canceled: Did Jenn Tran Ruin the Franchise?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you may have heard by now, The Bachelorette has sort of been canceled.

At the very least, it’s been postponed, as ABC has no plans to air the franchise this year and has not yet scheduled a return date at any point.

This is very disturbing for those of us who really want to see people think they’re in love only to then break up as soon as the cameras get turned off.

And some of those very same people think they know who the blame for the show’s demise.

Jenn Tran reacts here on The Bachelorette After the Final Rose special. (ABC)

After a TikTok user claimed The Bachelorette is in shambles due to Jenn Tran and how her season concluded in controversy, the reality star responded on Monday as follows:

“No, no, no, you guys are looking at this all wrong.

“I was actually such an amazing Bachelorette and my relationship ended in such success that they can simply never find anyone to replace me because my season will be forever ingrained in your little brains and you’re never going to get out of your heads. Thank you.”

In case you didn’t pick up on it, Tran was being very sarcastic with that response.

Jenn Tran on the finale of her Bachelorette season. (ABC)

Tran captioned her post, “Say it with me, long live Jenn Tran the last Bachelorette to ever cry tears on ur TV.”

This Bachelorette sure did take ABC viewers on a journey.

She concluded Season 21 by getting engaged to Devin Strader.

While reuniting with Devin on the live After the Final Rose ceremony, however, Tran alleged he had recently ended their engagement over the phone and pulled away after production wrapped.

In an effort to fire back at these allegations, Strader released a 13-minute video filled with their text messages — which he has since apologized for because… come on. Talk about a privacy violation.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber clearly get along very, very well. (ABC)

Jenn’s ex, Grant Ellis,, went on to star as The Bachelor on Season 29… where he handed out his final rose to Juliana Pasquarosa after being torn between her and runner-up Litia Garr.

During the March finale, Ellis and Pasquarosa revealed their plans to start the next chapter of their lives in Boston. They appear to be the rare Bachelor Nation success story. For now.

For her part, Tran went on to appear on Dancing with the Stars, eventually sparking a rumor that she’s sleeping with professional Sasha Farber.

We cannot confirm or deny this speculation at this time.

Here is a photo of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader after their Bachelorette season aired. (ABC)

Not long after Grant’s season aired, news broke that The Bachelorette was set to skip a season.

While the network has not official canceled the reality series, as cited above, we can’t verify any premiere date for the next season right now.

As ABC rolled out a number of cancellations and renewals earlier this month, the network has yet to share the status of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Bachelor in Paradise, though, is set to return for season 10. This time, contestants will travel to the beaches of Costa Rica to look for their soulmate.