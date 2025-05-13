Travis Kelce Rocks Wedding Cake T-Shirt on Red Carpet; Taylor Swift Fans Jump to Obvious …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

It’s a question on the minds of many Swifties these days — and with good reason.

It was widely rumored that Travis planned to propose to Taylor on the field if his team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LIX.

Of course, in the end, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most lopsided Super Bowls in recent history — leaving Kelce in a less-than-celebratory mood.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

So the rumored proposal never materialized (and for all we know, it was never actually planned).

But that was months ago, and the power couple has been keeping a low profile ever since.

The situation has led to some wild rumors, with some fans concluding that Taylor is hiding a baby bump.

Others suggested that Taylor might be concealing an engagement ring instead. Swift and Kelce were spotted in Philadelphia over the weekend, and there was no sign of symbolic jewelry — but even massive diamonds are relatively easy to hide from the paparazzi.

Travis Kelce speaks onstage during Amazon’s Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

Let the wild speculation begin!

That brings us today’s Amazon Upfronts, where Travis showed up rocking a t-shirt that appeared to have a wedding cake emblazoned on the front. Naturally, this got the Swifties talking.

“Is that a wedding cake on Travis Kelce’s t-shirt? Travy and Taylor need to stop playing us,” one person tweeted.

The design on Travis’ shirt indeed appears to be a multi-tiered cake, of the variety that one would enjoy after watching a couple exchange vows.

Unfortunately, a bit of research reveals that the shirt was actually designed in honor of the 30th anniversary of Italian fashion brand Marni.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attend Amazon’s Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the item was recently marked down from $435 to $222!

Travis was attending the Upfronts with his brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce. As usual, Jason was sporting slightly less flashy attire.

If you thought Travis’ shirt was pricey, check out his white Christian Louboutin sneakers that retail for $895.

It’s worth noting that Louboutin is one of Taylor’s favorite brands.

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce onstage during Amazon’s Upfront 2025 Presentation at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Amazon)

So even when she’s not with Travis on the red carpet, she’s there in spirit.

What’s next for Taylor and Travis?

Speaking of red carpets, Taylor is set to attend the American Music Awards on Memorial Day.

And given her history of dropping big news at award shows, we wouldn’t be surprised if she seized the opportunity to debut some significant new bling! Just sayin’!

It now looks as though Travis will not be retiring ahead of the 2025 NFL season. But training camp doesn’t start until July — so he and Taylor would have plenty of time to plan a big, star-studded event!