Bindi Irwin Hospitalized; Star Gives Update on Health Status

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bindi Irwin is in need of some thoughts and prayers right about now.

One day after she was unable to attend an annual event honoring her late father, Steve, Irwin due to a health emergency… the 26-year-old shared an update on her hospitalization, explaining that she is now in recovery after undergoing a number of procedures.

We’ll let Bindi take it from here…

We hope Bindi Irwin makes a full recovery. God bless. (Instagram)

“After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala,” Irwin wrote on Instagram May 12 alongside footage of her in her hospital bed one hour after undergoing surgery.

She described it as a “success” and added:

“My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago).”

Yikes, huh? We’re glad to hear it sounds like she’s gonna be okay.

Bindi Irwin attends the Steve Irwin gala to support the Wildlife Warriors conservationist organization at Bellagio Resort & Casino on May 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bindi has carried on her dad’s tradition by starring on Crikey! Its the Irwins, a series that features Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin returning to Animal Planet to provide viewers with access to their wildlife adventures around the globe… along with the amazing animals that continue to inspire their conservation efforts.

The program centers on the family caring for more than 1,200 animals at the Australia Zoo; overseeing a world-class wildlife hospital, the largest of its kind in the world; and conducting high-level global expeditions.

The young star has battled endometriosis — a reproductive disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and sometimes infertility, according to World Health Organization — for over a decade.

However, these weren’t the only operations Bindi Irwin underwent.

Bindi Irwin attends the 12th Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball at Gotham Hall on May 3, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Emphasizing that her medical team also had to “repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago,” Irwin went on to assure folks that she has now entered the healing process of her treatment, stating online:

“Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery.”

Irwin is married to Chandler Powell; the spouses share a four-year-old daughter named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

In her Instagram post, Bindi gave props to both her husband and her brother Robert Irwin, who represented the family at the aforementioned gala after she canceled her appearance.

“Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors,” Bindi continued. “And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace.”

Bindi Irwin attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 2, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

We don’t know for certain how long it will take for Bindi Irwin to be back to her fully healthy self.

Thankfully, though, Irwin insisted that she would be healthy enough to attend a different Steve Irwin Gala in Australia later this year.

“Rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November,” she said. “One day at a time. Time to heal now.”

Concluded the adventurous nature-lover:

Sending my love to you all.