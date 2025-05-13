Sonja Morgan: ‘Hysterical’ Bravo Star Banned From Restaurant After Refusing …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sonja Morgan pulled the “Do you know who I am?” card at a New York City restaurant this week.

And sadly, it seems that that card was promptly declined.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum reportedly became “hysterical” when she received her $1,000 bill following a meal at Manhattan hot spot Tucci.

Sonia Morgan’s messy night on the town

According to Page Six, the night began on a sour note, as Morgan booked a table for three, but she showed up with a party of five.

The restaurant was able to accommodate them, but that was only the beginning of the trouble.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, Sonja was under the impression that the entire meal would be comped. Witnesses tell Page Six that Morgan flipped out when she was presented with a bill.

“She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay. It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, ‘I’m a celebrity!” said one onlooker, adding:

“She was like, ‘I don’t pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants].’ She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying.”

According to Page Six, Morgan went so far as to call the owner of the restaurant, Max Tucci, and demand that the meal be comped, because “among other things, she’s a single mother.”

It’s not easy to take the “financial hardship” angle after years of starring in a reality show about your extravagant lifestyle, but we respect Sonja for trying.

Making amends the morning after

Thankfully, there’s a somewhat happy ending to this awkward story.

Sources tell Page Six that by Monday morning, Sonja had paid her bill in its entirety — and she even included a tip for the waitstaff.

Unfortunately, her efforts to make amends were too little, too late, and Ms. Morgan has been reportedly been banned from Tucci.

Insiders say Sonja had received a free meal at the restaurant on at least one prior occasion, and apparently, she was under the impression that that would be a permanent arrangement.

Of course, it’s one thing for a celebrity to receive special service on their first visit to a new restaurant. It’s quite another to expect to eat free at a restaurant forever, including occasions when you waltz in with a party of five on a busy night.

Maybe Sonja thought she’d receive some sympathy in the wake of news that Bravo had canceled RHONY. Sure, she hadn’t appeared on the show in years, but it still must’ve stung!

In other news, it seems that five people can go out for a fancy dinner in Manhattan for a mere thousand bucks!

We guess no one ordered a dish that included eggs!