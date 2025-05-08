Simon Cowell: I Was Offered 150K to Judge a Couple Having Sex!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Simon Cowell has made a very good living for himself by offering fair, honest and at times harsh critiques of people on stage.

Sometimes they’re singing. Sometimes they’re dancing. Sometimes they’re doing really strange acts as part of America’s Got Talent.

And sometimes they’re… ravaging their significant other in front of Cowell before later asking for his opinion on their technique and passion?

Simon Cowell attends the “Britains Got Talent SR18” – Press Launch at Sea Containers on February 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Yes, apparently.

Appearing on the How to Fail podcast this week, the former American Idol judge said people “used to ask me to be rude to them.”

This tracks because Cowell rose to fame by having no filter at all in what he would say to aspiring singers and contestants.

Cowell then went on during this podcast interview, taking the topic in a direction we did NOT see coming.

“One time, I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and he said, ‘I love your show. Would you take a picture?’ [I say], ‘Sure,’” Cowell explained, revealing the stranger then introduced his wife and asked the reality star if he would “judge [them] having sex.”

Simon Cowell attends “America’s Got Talent” Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on September 20, 2023. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Cowell thought the couple was kidding around of course. But then they offered to pay him.

“[I said], ‘Well, how much?’ It was actually a lot of money. I thought, ‘Do I? No, I just can’t do it,’” he said of the ethical dilemma before revealing they offered him a whopping $150,000 to watch them get down in the bedroom.

Yes, this really happened.

“It was just so bizarre,” Cowell said of the proposal.

Simon Cowell attends the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 photocall on January 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

On a more serious note, Cowell made headlines months ago when he broke his silence on Liam Payne’s death after the One Direction alum’s fatal fall off his hotel balcony in October.

Following Payne’s shocking passing, Cowell – who helped discovered the boy band and helped launch their massive career released an emotional statement.

It read in part:

“You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”