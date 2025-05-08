Meghan Markle Threatened With $10 Million Lawsuit From Woman Who Says She Was Burned By …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show might have received some mixed reviews, until this week, no one threatened to sue over it!

But now, a seemingly harmless segment on With Love, Meghan has led to allegations of bodily harm and threats of legal action.

According to a new report from Radar Online, one viewer claims that she suffered “catastrophic burns” on her legs after following Meghan’s recipe.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Meghan might face legal battle over bath salts

Maryland resident Robin Patrick alleges that Meghan did not warn her viewers that her homemade bath salts could injure the skin of diabetics.

Patrick tells Radar that she suffered “significant pain and cosmetic distress” when she followed Meghan’s recipe.

Now, she says she’s planning to demand a “minimum” of $75,000 to cover medical expenses related to treatments of her alleged injuries along with an additional $10 million. Patrick alleges that Meghan and her production team are guilty of “reckless disregard for public safety.”

Patrick cites a different scene from Meghan’s show as evidence that the Duchess of Sussex understands the importance of issuing proper medical warnings.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Did Meghan incriminate herself on her own show?

In the segment, Meghan is seen assembling a bag of mixed snacks for her friend David, and she includes a tag warning that the bag contains nuts.

“You always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy,” Meghan explains.

“Meghan Markle labeled pretzels to warn of peanut allergies, even for someone (David) she knew wasn’t allergic,” Patrick told Radar Online.

“This shows awareness of labelling responsibilities. The bath salts’ lack of warnings about essential oils needing dilution, arnica oil risks, or patch testing could constitute a failure to warn under Maryland law.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Is Meghan legally liable for her viewers’ injuries?

Patrick hasn’t even filed her suit yet, so obviously, this situation is a long way from being resolved.

According to the Daily Mail, lawyers for Meghan have already clapped back, saying that the Duchess and her team are in no way responsible for any bath salt-related injuries.

“There can be no negligence claim against anyone involved in the production or distribution of the series,” said Cameron Stracher, an attorney for Meghan.

This could turn out to be a big nothingburger. Or Meghan could have another annoying legal battle ahead of her.

We’ll have further updates on this devleoping story as new information becomes available.