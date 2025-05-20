Scott Adams: ‘Dilbert’ Creator Says He Has Months to Live After Being …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Scott Adams gained fame by skewering corporate life with his popular syndicated comic strip, Dilbert, which ran in US newspapers from 1989 to 2023.

The 67-year-old now earns his living as a social media influencer and political commentator, and this week, he shared some shocking news with his massive fan base:

Adams says he has been given just months to live after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams during an interview on CNN. (CNN)

Scott Adams says he does not expect to live out the summer

On a recent livestream, Adams revealed that he’s battling the same “aggressive” form of prostate cancer with which Joe Biden was recently diagnosed.

“My life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer,” Adams told his followers, adding:

“Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse.”

Adams went on to state that he’s grateful for the time he has remaining and intends to make the most of it.

Scott Adams during an interview with conservative influencer Dave Rubin. (YouTube)

“It’s kind of civilized that you know about how long you have, so you can put your affairs together and make sure you’ve said your goodbyes and done all the things you need to do,” Adams said, according to USA Today.

“So if you had to pick a way to die, this one’s really painful, like really, really painful. But it’s also kind of good that it gives you enough time while your brain is still working to wrap things up.”

Adams revealed that he was diagnosed several months ago and has had time to come to terms with his grim prognosis.

In 2023, the controversial media personality remarked during a livestream that white people should “get the hell away from Black people,” prompting newspapers across the country to drop his comic.

Does Joe Biden have the same prognosis?

President Joe Biden speaks during a Saint Patrick’s Day event with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. (President Joe Biden speaks during a Saint Patrick’s Day event with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2024 in Washington, DC.)

Adams is 15 years Biden’s junior, and news of his prognosis has led many to wonder if Biden has a similarly short life expectancy.

Reps for Biden have indicated that the former president intends to undergo treatment with the goal of extending his life.

They’ve noted that his cancer appears “to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

We will have further updates on Biden’s condition as new information becomes available.