Jennifer Lawrence Husband: Who Is Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence is much more famous than her husband.

That was probably inevitable, given her tier of celebrity.

But while even his wife’s TV watching makes headlines, Lawrence’s husband remains virtually anonymous.

They have two kids together. They’ve been married for over half a decade. But who is Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the “Die My Love” press conference at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Sebastien Nogier/Pool/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence had husband Cooke Maroney recently welcomed Baby #2!

Early this spring, reports confirmed Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney had welcomed their second child.

At the 2025 Canes Film Festival on Sunday, May 18, the Oscar winner gushed about motherhood.

“Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life,” she acknowledged.

Jennifer Lawrence in #Cannes: "Having children changes everything, it changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible. So not only do they go into every decision of where I’m working, when I’m working, they’ve taught me… I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job… pic.twitter.com/jte4fvcwi8 — Variety (@Variety) May 18, 2025

“It’s brutal and incredible,” Lawrence said accurately of being a parent.

“They go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working,” she said of her children.

She and Maroney welcomed Cy in February of 2022.

Cy is now three years old.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence depart the “Die My Love” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

How did they meet?

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney met. Her bestie, actress Laura Simpson, introduced the two of them.

Maroney is not in the entertainment industry. Instead, he is an art gallery director. And they had an instant connection.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,'” Lawrence recalled on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast.

“I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Die My Love” red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Sure enough, Maroney proposed in February 2019, after less than one year of dating. As you may have inferred, she said yes.

On October 19, 2019, they married at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

In February of 2022, they welcomed Cy.

By April of 2025, they had reportedly — without an announcement — welcomed their second child.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Bread & Roses” at Hammer Museum on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

What do we know about Cooke Maroney?

Though the world naturally knows more about Jennifer Lawrence, we do know some things about her husband.

Cooke Maroney grew up in Vermont but attended college in New York. NYC is the location of his art gallery.

He is very much not an A-lister himself or the “usual” non-actor spouse that some big names have.

By all indications, he’s fame-shy and leery of social media, preferring a reasonable amount of privacy.

Maybe being a normal guy who treats Lawrence like the love of his life but not like an Oscar-winning celebrity was part of his early appeal. It seems to be working for both of them!