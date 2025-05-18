Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Former president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

News of the diagnosis was shared by Biden’s office on Sunday afternoon.

The press release describes Biden’s cancer as being particularly “aggressive.”

Then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 19th Annual HRC National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 3, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Biden reps announce former president is battling cancer

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement read, according to ABC News.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden arrives in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as part of a ceremonial welcome on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson /Getty Images)

Biden’s office announced on Tuesday that a small nodule had been found on Biden’s prostate after “a routine physical exam.”

At the time, a spokesperson stated that the nodule “necessitated further evaluation,” but there was no immediate cause for concern.

Now, worst fears have been confirmed, as it seems that the 82-year-old former president, vice president, and US senator will be forced to undergo aggressive treatment to arrest the cancer’s rapid advancement.

This is not Biden’s first brush with cancer

President Joe Biden speaks onstage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference)

In 2023, while he was still in the White House, Biden had a cancerous lesion removed from his chest.

“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said at the time.

“All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required.”

The former president lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015.

Biden’s well-being has long been a matter of public scrutiny

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum on September 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

In July of last year, Biden announced that he would not run for re-election amid concerns about his mental acuity and physical well-being.

After Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, many Democrats criticized Biden for his refusal to step down earlier.

Earlier this month, Biden appeared on The View, where he argued that he would’ve defeated Trump had he decided to seek a second term in office.

Asked if he takes responsibility for Trump’s election, Biden replied, “I do, because, look, I was in charge and he won. So, you know, I take responsibility.”

Many viewers commented that Biden’s speech and mannerisms during the interview seemed to offer further evidence of his cognitive decline.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.