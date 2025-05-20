Ben Rathbun Cause of Death: How Did the ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ben Rathbun has died, and his cause of death has been revealed.

A few years back, Ben and Mahogany shared their story on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5.

Ben, a divorced cult survivor and fitness model, traveled to meet his much younger love — who turned out to not be a catfish.

Now, Ben has passed away at 55. What happened?

Cult survivor Ben Rathbun appeared on ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5. (Image Credit: TLC)

On the evening of Monday, May 19, Instagram blogger shabooty shared that Ben Rathbun had died after battling cancer.

TMZ confirmed this sad news and furnished further details on the 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days alum’s passing.

Ben died on Monday morning. He was at his home in Greencastle, Indiana.

He passed away surrounded by family.

During his time in a cult, Ben Rathbun had a wife and four children. (Image Credit: TLC)

The initial report cited Ben as having passed away from cancer.

TMZ confirmed, specifying that Ben had been battling stage 4 stomach cancer since receiving his diagnosis in late 2024.

When cancer is stage 4, it means that it has metastasized beyond its point of origin.

As with President Biden, Ben Rathbun’s cancer had spread to other tissues of his body, making it considerably harder to treat.

On ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days,’ Ben Rathbun explained that his work as a fitness model had helped him to draw his new lady love’s attention. (Image Credit: TLC)

Where is Mahogany?

90 Day fans remember well how Ben seemed unable to recognize how aggressively Mahogany’s photos had been edited before they met.

Despite multiple conflicts during their time together and seemingly having nothing in common, there were hints that Ben and Mahogany were still dating after their time on the show ended.

TMZ reports that they appear to have gotten married.

Additionally, 25-year-old Mahogany was reportedly with Ben when he passed away.

On ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5, Ben Rathbun awaits a rendezvous. (Image Credit: TLC)

There was a time when eyewitness accounts suggested that Ben and Mahogany were even filming for another season.

It seems that either production or the couple thought better of it.

That has happened with other couples in the franchise.

In 2023, Mahogany revealed that she had nearly died from an overdose — and credited Ben with saving her life.

Though she vanished from social media soon after, Ben shared on 90 Day Diaries that the two were engaged in 2024.

Feeling anxious, Ben Rathbun waits to discover if the catfishing claims are true. (Image Credit: TLC)

This comes as a shock to many

Just a couple of weeks ago, I was relating the early season uncertainty about Ben and Mahogany during a discussion of how reality TV operates.

These two were a memorable couple.

Also, for all of his quirks, it matters that Ben was a cult survivor who showed people that he could get out and find love again.

Evidently, even going on to marry a woman 30 years his junior. It’s all very complex.

Our hearts go out to Ben’s loved ones, including his four adult children but also Mahogany, as they process this loss.